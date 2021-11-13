how much does a member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters receive

Fernanda Montenegro and Gilberto Gil are the newest immortals of the ABL (Academia Brasileira de Letras). The actress and the musician were elected, respectively, for seats 17 and 20, with expressive voting.

The two are expected to assume the posts only in March 2022, when they will start receiving their salary and weekly fees – if they attend the Academy’s appointments. According to the UOL TAB, this amount can exceed R$ 10 thousand per month.

ABL members meet twice a week. With the pandemic, the meetings were suspended, but they happened again recently in online format.

Each immortal receives, as a “salary”, R$ 3,000 per month and a few more “caches” for weekly attendance. Whoever goes to tea on Tuesday earns R$800. Attendance at the meeting on Thursday guarantees another R$1,000. Thus, a member who attends all meetings — in a month with four Tuesdays and Thursdays — can accumulate R$10,200.

In addition to the meetings, members participate in debates and lectures on various topics in the arts and letters. In an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, Fernanda Montenegro revealed some more plans as an immortal: to reactivate the Academy’s theater.

“There is a very closed stage there, very sheltered for the Academy’s needs. I think it’s perfect. I have many possibilities in my head to bring life to that stage, not in the service of the Academy, but of a possible audience. Maybe I found it there. my space, not as a writer, but as an actress”, commented

The elections for the actress and Gilberto Gil were the first after the resumption of ABL in-person activities. By the end of the year, three more immortals will be chosen from the Academy.