‘I didn’t know it would be so difficult’

Daniel Alves spoke to Barcelona in a publication about his official return to the club after five years

Daniel Alves is back to Barcelona. This Friday (12), the Catalan club announced the return of the full-back who made history at Camp Nou. After the announcement, the player made a statement to the club on their social networks.

By posting on your profile on Instagram, the player spoke about ‘eternal while it lasts’ and about returning to his ‘home’, declaring himself to the Blaugrana club.

“Almost five years fighting like crazy to get to this moment. I didn’t know it would last so long, I didn’t know it would be so hard, but I knew in my heart and soul that this day would come. I return home from where I never left and as I said before leaving; I am one of you,” he said.

“I don’t know how long this dream will last, but it could be eternal as long as it lasts.. I’ll see you soon where I’m most fascinated, with the same enthusiasm as the first time and with the same desire to help rebuild the best club in the world. I make my house, culons”, he completed.

at Xavi’s request, the Brazilian returns to the Spanish team, which is undergoing a restructuring process after the departure of Ronald Koeman. With the arrival of the former midfielder to be the new coach, Dani gained strength to return and sanctified the negotiation.

Daniel Alves signs a one-season contract with Barcelona. The reunion takes place after five years.