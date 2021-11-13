‘I didn’t think I could correspond so quickly’, recognized Renato Augusto about his physical form

Midfielder Renato Augusto has lived intense days of games with Corinthians since he returned to the club. Owner of Sylvinho’s team, the shirt 8 was stationed in China and said that he was surprised with his physical shape precisely because of the time without acting.

“It’s really not easy to go a long time without playing, without training, coming back to a Brazilian Nationals, carrying that shirt and having a big responsibility. I had a pleasant surprise, I didn’t think I could respond so quickly“, recognized the athlete during a press conference this Friday.

Since his return to the club, Renato Augusto has been on the field on 15 occasions, 11 of which as a starter. When talking about his performances, the midfielder recognized the need for improvement and thanked the committee for the care.

“I’m grateful for the medical, physical part, because it’s very difficult. I’m very self-critical, I want to be always improving. I’m going to improve and I believe that today I’m at a grade of 6, 7. I can improve a lot, but I feel good. I’m managing to live up to what the committee expects, I’m giving myself as much as possible. It was a pleasant surprise,” he concluded shortly thereafter.

Renato Augusto will have the opportunity to take the field with Corinthians once again next Saturday. The Alvinegra team will face Cuiabá, at Neo Química Arena, at 9 pm, in the Brasileirão.

