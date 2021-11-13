Ibovespa closes session down 1.17%, but accumulates a positive balance for the second consecutive week

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa returned a good part of what it won in yesterday’s session, again moving away from 108,000 points, but ended the week with a positive balance. This Friday (12), the season of corporate balance sheets in the third quarter reached its peak and the shares, in their majority, reflected these numbers. Retailers dominated the index’s highest and lowest lists and were also among the most traded shares of the session.

The Precatório PEC went into waiting mode, as the vote in the Senate should not take place before the next 15 days. The fiscal risks calmed down, but concerns about the economic slowdown had an influence on the stock exchange’s business today, according to Bruno Komura, from the analysis team at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

The service sector indicator decreased by 0.6% in September compared to August. The economists’ estimate was a positive monthly variation of 0.5% and an annual variation of 13.5% (came to 11.4%). Yesterday, the retail sales data also came in worse than expected.

“While the market already expects a slowdown or even contraction in manufacturing and retail sales, it also expects migration to services, indicating a return to the mix normal GDP. Today’s data showed that it is not just a migration towards normality. We are starting to see a break in expectations in the activity”, explains Komura.

For him, there will probably be further negative revisions for the 2022 GDP and some stocks today suffered with this expectation. Credit Suisse, for example, worsened its estimates for activity in Brazil, now projecting an economic contraction of 0.5% in 2022, with inflation likely to remain at high levels. The private bank’s previous projection was for growth of 0.6% in GDP next year.

With the holiday on Monday, of the Proclamation of the Republic, there will be no trading on B3 and investors adopted a more risk-averse posture ahead of the long weekend.

The Ibovespa closed down 1.17% to 106,334 points, with a traded volume of R$ 31.5 billion. For the second week in a row, the Stock Exchange had a positive weekly balance. This week, the index rose 1.44%. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 dropped 1.8% to 106,845 points.

The dollar, in turn, closed up 0.97%, at BRL 5.456 in purchases and BRL 5.457 in sales. In the week, the US currency accumulated fall of 1.2%. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 rose 1.13% to R$5.475.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 retreated one basis point, to 11.95%; DI for January 2025 dropped six basis points to 11.69%; and the DI for January 2027 retreated two points to 11.62%.

New York stock exchanges closed again today. The Dow Jones rose 0.5% to 36,100 points; the S&P rose 0.72% to 4,682 points; and the Nasdaq Technology Exchange advanced 1% to 15,860 points.

American investors have also been closely following inflation indicators, as the rise in prices may indicate next steps for the US Central Bank (Federal Reserve) in relation to the withdrawal of stimuli (tapering) and interest rate hikes (today close to zero).

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, operates close to stability with a 0.3% increase.

Eurozone industrial production in September was down 0.2% compared to August, less than economists had expected. But inflation growth remains on the agenda. A survey of economists released by Reuters indicated risks that, also in the Eurozone, inflation could surpass the target in 2022. The price increase surpassed the 4% mark in the region in October, but the European Central Bank has been avoiding implementing a policy of monetary tightening.

In the commodities market, oil prices are falling again: Brent’s barrel is traded at US$ 82.66, down 0.25%, and WTI is down 0.17% to US$ 81.45 a barrel .

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related