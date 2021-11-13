Ibovespa retreats before the holiday and Magalu loses R$16.7 billion in market value

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed lower this Friday, a reflection of profit taking after three consecutive highs and having a long weekend on the horizon, with Natura&Co (NATU3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) falling after results and prospects frustrate investors.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock exchange, the Ibovespa fell 1.17%, to 106,334.54 points. Even so, it had a positive performance of 1.44% in the week, the second in a row of high. The financial turnover of the session totaled 31.7 billion reais.

In the view of the variable income leader of the Blue3 investment advisory firm Antonio Carlos Pedrolin, the drop is natural given the holiday in Brazil on Monday. “Investors end up reducing their positions a little,” he said.

In addition, he added, macroeconomic news continued to show a more challenging scenario in the country, with the services sector registering an unexpected drop in volume in September, after five months of growth.

Financial agents also attributed the Ibovespa decline to profit-taking movements, after three consecutive sessions of high, in which it accumulated a gain of 2.7%.

For Pedrolin, this movement found support in the approval of the PEC of Precatório. Even with criticisms to the measure, he said that the outcome of the text in the Chamber of Deputies brought a positive feeling, “bad with the PEC, worse without it”.

The PEC has been seen as the least harmful option as the government seeks fiscal space to accommodate measures such as the Brazil Aid, with the presidential election in 2022 on the horizon. The proposal, however, still needs to be voted on by the Senate.

In the view of the director of the independent analysis platform Ohmresearch, Roberto Attuch, with the advance of the PEC, the political scenario, at least for now, should not make as much price in the market as it has been lately.

Looking forward, however, he stressed that if the government’s popularity does not react, the market should begin to question about potential measures that could be taken by the president’s team. Jair Bolsonaro to improve those numbers.

The last trading session of the week also had as a backdrop the semi-annual rebalancing of MSCI indices, benchmarks for global stock markets, which came into effect at the close of November 30th. For more details about the changes.

Highlights

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) plummeted 18.32% to 11.15 reais, losing almost 16.7 billion reais in market value, after reporting a slowdown in sales in the third quarter, when it registered a drop of almost 90% in the affected year-on-year net profit by provisions for stocks.

Natura&CO (NATU3) collapsed 17.54%, with a loss of 9.7 billion reais in market value, with the quarterly result and the revision of performance estimates overshadowing the cosmetics manufacturer’s plans to list its shares in the United States.

It was the lowest closing price since May 2020.

American (AMER3) advanced 5.83%, after a better-than-expected result for the third quarter, with an expansion of almost 24% in total gross sales under the GMV concept. Company executives also said the pace of sales growth in October is faster than in the third quarter. At the high of the day, the stock soared 11.7%.

Renner Stores (LREN3) fell 5.01%, even after going from a loss to a net profit of 172 million reais in the third quarter, a period marked by revenue growth and high margins.

The apparel retailer said it may have a momentary drop in the Ebitda margin, with an increase in e-commerce.

embraer (EMBR3) retreated 4.44%, after the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) announced a plan to reduce contracts involving the supply of the KC-390 freighter developed in partnership with the company.

Embraer said it will seek legal measures to protect the FAB’s order for the 28 aircraft.

BRMALLS (BRML3) rose 3.14%, also having quarterly results and company perspectives.

According to Credit Suisse, the shopping center company reinforced a positive view on the company’s operational and financial recovery.