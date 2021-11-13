If Conab is right, soy falls. If it’s IBGE, it goes up

There is a very marked difference between the three main estimates for the production potential of the Brazilian 2021/2022 soybean crop, according to the TF Agroeconomic Consultancy. The discrepancy is so great that, depending on who is right, it can totally alter the oilseed price trend.

This Thursday, both Conab (National Supply Company) and IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released their estimates on the production potential of the Brazilian 2021/22 soybean crop. While IBGE estimated the harvest at 135.2 million tons, Conab forecasts 142.01 million tons.

Last Tuesday, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) had already estimated the same harvest at 144.0 million tons. “The market had already priced the USDA numbers in October, which were kept in November. These numbers have not yet significantly influenced the Chicago quotes. However, if the IBGE is right, it will make prices rise a lot”, point out the market analysts at TF.

“There was an increase of 5.4 MT in grain exports and even so, ending stocks were increased by 1.92 MT, which is significant. With the increase in ending stocks, both for grain and for by-products, the price trend is for a slight decline in 2022, if Conab is right. If the USDA is right, this drop could be even steeper. The same is true of the products, whose final stocks were raised by Conab”, concludes the Consultancy.