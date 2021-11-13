Impact of emergency aid on trade reaches R$7 billion this year – News

O emergency aid injected BRL 7 billion directly into commerce in purchases via digital payment this year. The amount was transferred in physical or virtual establishments with the QR code and virtual debit card of the Caixa Tem application, until last Monday (8), according to Caixa Econômica Federal. Now the expectation is with the new Brazil Aid program, replacement of Bolsa Família, which starts to be paid next Wednesday (17th).

In the case of the aid, in just one day, for example, on June 14, R$16.2 million were spent directly in stores in virtual payments. Beneficiaries used the Caixa Tem application as a normal debit card, with the QR code on the payment machines or as a virtual card for purchases via the internet, in addition to paying bills for electricity, water and telephone bills.

“The emergency aid had an investment of more than BRL 50 billion this year. If this amount were fully withdrawn from retail, the expectation of sales growth in this period would drop from the current 8% to 10%, to something like 6% to 8 %”, says Fábio Pina, economic advisor at FecomercioSP (Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo).

For him, the impact was fundamental to boost sales and, if there was no aid, the projected growth for the year would be lower. The benefit represents 20% to 30% of all retail growth, estimated at around R$ 200 billion this year, according to the institution.

Brazil Aid

The resource, which benefited 34.4 million people in the last stage with an average value of the seven installments of R$ 250, ends this month, with the last withdrawal release on the 19th. From the 17th, the Payment of Brazil Aid, which replaces Bolsa Família, to 14.6 million.

In the first month, the current benefits will be adjusted by 17.8%. The average value will change to R$ 217.18 per month. In December, the federal government’s expectation is that the value of the installments will be increased by a temporary benefit to guarantee the payment of at least R$ 400 by the end of 2022.

Despite the value and the smaller number of people who will receive the new benefit, the expectation is that the stimulus in trade will be maintained. “But emergency aid is substantially greater than Bolsa Família, which amounts to just under 2% of total retail sales,” explains FecomercioSP’s economic advisor.

Economist Marcel Solimeo, from the São Paulo Trade Association, assesses that the repercussion on trade is greater in the food sector, but the difference in impact will depend on the value and number of people benefited, in addition to the period’s inflation.

“The aid played a very important role, especially last year, with a value of R$ 600. And, even later, it still helped to sustain demand, mainly for goods of lesser value, such as food. If it is not replaced by an equivalent value , will make a negative difference. In addition, the inflation of that period has to be taken into account, because it impacted the price of food,” says Solimeo.

He believes that when the new program starts to pay the R$ 400, it will be essential for the population’s low-income strata. The original values ​​of the program, with the rise in inflation in the period, will only restore part of the population’s purchasing power. “Anyway, what has been done so far for this month and for the next will help. Let’s see if the highest value that really restores the population’s purchasing power begins in January,” he concludes.