Imprisoned False Judges and TJDFT Servers Who Deployed Millionaire Coup in 33 City Halls

posted on 11/12/2021 10:22 AM / updated on 11/12/2021 10:33 AM



(credit: PCDF/Disclosure)

Six people who pretended to be judges and servants of the Federal District and Territories Court of Justice (TJDFT) to apply coups in city halls in the interior of the country are in prison. According to the investigations, the group had operated since 2019 and earned at least R$3 million, coercing and embarrassing mayors with threats to block public accounts.

“To avoid the blockades, mayors and prosecutors were induced to pay non-existent debts, represented by court documents and falsified sentences. The criminals relied on false prefix (61) telephone lines, allegedly linked to the TJDFT, in order to provide assistance to these public authorities, during office hours at the Federal District Court of Justice”, highlights the delegate from the Special Police for Repression against Cyber ​​Crimes (DRCC), Dário Freitas.

During the calls, the gang acted as judges and TJDFT employees, dealing with legal matters related to alleged tax executions. According to the police, the group took advantage of the exchange of teams in city halls, especially after the election of new mayors, to create false debts linked to the previous administration, which could lead to the immediate blocking of public accounts.

In all, at least 33 city halls fell in the coup, in the states of Alagoas, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Paraná and Piauí. Investigations by the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) began in 2020, carried out by the DRCC.

The arrests and search and seizure warrants were carried out this Friday (12/11) in Campinas and Hortolândia, in the state of São Paulo, and had the support of the General Investigations Department (DIG) of Campinas and the Special Operations Group (GOE) of the São Paulo Police. The Operation was named Falso Juízo and had 12 civil police officers from the DF and 18 from São Paulo and from the Special Operations Group (GOE).