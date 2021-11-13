In A Place in the Sun, Barbara beats Christian before marriage: ‘Humiliating’ TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will go through a big mess before marrying Christian/Renato in Um Lugar ao Sol. The girl will run the risk of being left at the altar, as the protagonist will still be in love with Lara (Andréia Horta). He’ll be late for the appointment, but he’ll show up. The rich woman will receive him with a beating of a bouquet: “Humiliating”, she will scream, stunned.

Santiago’s daughter (Zé de Abreu) ​​will lose her temper this Saturday (13). She will be impatient after noticing the excessive delay of Christian/Renato to arrive at their wedding. The young woman has no idea that her real boyfriend has died and that she will marry the boy’s twin brother.

Meanwhile, Christian/Renato will be stirred during the journey to Barbara’s family mansion. He’ll meet Lara on the way, but she won’t see him. Ravi (Juan Paiva) will pressure him to give up on the plan to take over Renato’s life: “Can you cross paths with her other times, and each time it will be like that?!”, he will question.

The characters will fight ugly, and the protagonist will decide to get married anyway. However, when he arrives at the ceremony, he will be attacked by Barbara. The socialite will be mad because of the beloved’s delay.

“Can I know where you were?! Do you have any idea how humiliating this is?!”, the bride will scream, as she shatters the bouquet on top of the groom. Despite the confusion, Christian/Renato will manage to get around the situation and will go up to the altar with Barbara.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

