In A Place in the Sun, Ravi reveals to Lara that Christian is alive; find out how it will be · TV news

Unhappy with Christian’s (Cauã Reymond) decision to fake his own death, Ravi (Juan Paiva) will reveal the truth to Lara (Andréia Horta) in Um Lugar ao Sol. his best friend in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

Juan Paiva’s character was raised with the humble twin in an orphanage. The two were even adopted by the same family, but when they returned his friend, Christian managed to return to the shelter and promised that the two would be together after the youngest turned 18 years old.

However, an unforeseen event happened along the way. The protagonist met by chance his rich twin brother who, a few hours later, was murdered. The poor man, then, decided to change his identity and maintain the farce about his death.

Ravi is the one who will be stuck in a pool. The young man is extremely loyal to his childhood friend, but he won’t be able to keep a secret of this level when he sees Lara suffering from the loss of her great love, in a scene that will aired this Friday (12).

“I know it’s very difficult to accept that Chris is dead, but…”, the cook will lament. The boy will take the hint and release everything he knows: “He’s not dead, Lara! That’s what I want to tell you. Chris is alive.”

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

