In an interview, Malu Mader reports consequences of head surgery | celebrities

Malu Mader in his latest work for Globo, MalhaçãoDisclosure

Posted 12/11/2021 15:46 | Updated 11/12/2021 18:24

Rio-Malu Mader, 55, made a series of revelations in an interview on the “W/Cast” podcast. She spoke about the importance of analysis in her life, the changes brought about by maturity and also about the beginning of her career.

The actress says that during the period she started working on the small screens, she had also entered college and this generated a certain vocational crisis. “I took the entrance exam for Literature and Sociology. I studied the first one a little, but it was exactly when I started doing a lot of television. I had a certain vocational crisis, but not in relation to doubts about whether I liked being an actress or not,” he said. Is it over there.

Malu recalled a delicate phase in his life, when he had to undergo surgery to remove a cyst in his head in 2005. And he realized that this episode caused changes in his behavior. “I noticed that, some behavior changes. I attributed it to what I had been through (surgery), which was something that naturally moved you. Not that I turned into someone else. many significant changes, and since then I’ve been curious and attentive to everything related to the brain and science,” said the actress.

Away from soap operas since 2016, Malu Mader, who had a brilliant career in Brazilian television, says she has no intention of abandoning the profession of actress and wants to explore new horizons, such as the area of ​​mental health.