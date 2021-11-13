In celebration of 100 goals for Flamengo, Gabigol heats up Libertadores atmosphere: “The game has already started” | Flamengo

– It will be a very complicated final. Let’s take an opponent who comes at a very good time. We’ve also been growing again after some bad games. But I believe that now with this sequence at the Brazilian Nationals, we are close to Libertadores, I think our team will grow so much physically, psychologically, tactically. In my opinion, the game has already started because I think that everything we plant now, we will reap on the 27th. I have seen my teammates very focused, the coaching staff and staff doing their best for us to arrive on the 27th and win the title. It’s what we imagine. But we have to be prepared for everything – said Gabigol, in an interview with FlaTV.