In celebration of 100 goals for Flamengo, Gabigol heats up Libertadores atmosphere: “The game has already started” | Flamengo

– It will be a very complicated final. Let’s take an opponent who comes at a very good time. We’ve also been growing again after some bad games. But I believe that now with this sequence at the Brazilian Nationals, we are close to Libertadores, I think our team will grow so much physically, psychologically, tactically. In my opinion, the game has already started because I think that everything we plant now, we will reap on the 27th. I have seen my teammates very focused, the coaching staff and staff doing their best for us to arrive on the 27th and win the title. It’s what we imagine. But we have to be prepared for everything – said Gabigol, in an interview with FlaTV.
Flamengo has already defined the schedule for the dispute in the Libertadores final. The delegation will travel to Porto Alegre on the 19th for games against Internacional and Grêmio and will not return to Rio de Janeiro before going to Montevideo.
The trip to Uruguay will be on the 24th in the morning. According to Libertadores regulations, the finalist teams must carry out training on Thursday and Friday in the city of decision.
Before that, Flamengo will return to the field for Brasileirão next Sunday to face São Paulo, at 4 pm (GMT), at Morumbi.