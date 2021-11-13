In debate, PSDB pre-candidates try to distance themselves from pocketbookism – Politics

O debate promoted this Friday, the 12th, by the state with three PSDB pre-candidates to the Presidency of the Republic in 2022, he exposed the discomfort in the party with the position of part of the tucana bench in Congress. The alignment of the party’s parliamentarians with agendas and projects of interest to the government Jair Bolsonaro was the main reason for clashes between governors João Doria (SP) and Eduardo Leite (RS) and the target of criticism from Arthur Virgil (AM). The toucan postulants sought to distance themselves from the Pocketnarism and practically did not mention other potential opponents or even the PT, historical rival.

When answering about the party’s stance in relation to the PEC of court orders, Doria called the proposal defended by the Palácio do Planalto, which changes the spending ceiling rule, to make room in the government budget to pay the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid, an “execrable practice”. Paulo voted against the proposal, while the representatives from Rio Grande do Sul were in favor. Of 32 deputies on the bench, 21 voted in favor of the PEC. “The three PSDB paramilitaries that you command in Rio Grande do Sul voted with the Bolsonaro government”, highlighted the São Paulo native.

Leite argued that the federal bench in Rio Grande do Sul is formed by two deputies and its leadership focuses on the State Legislative Assembly. “Joao just talked about the deputies he commands. This makes the difference in our type of performance clear. I don’t command deputies, I try to convince with arguments, and I’ve always convinced them to do the right things in the right way.”

The two PSDB governors have already made mea culpa for the association or declared support for Bolsonaro in the second round of the 2018 election. Virgílio also questioned Leite about the position of the Gaucho parliamentarians. “Don’t let people preach to you the reputation of a pocketnarista.”

During the break of the event, the national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, acknowledged that the issue weakens the party. “My expectation is that when we have chosen a candidate for president, that he will assume the legitimacy to deal much more forcefully with a party’s position on this issue. All parties lost control in the direct relationship with the benches.”

Domestic criticism was also the basis for defending the commitment to fiscal stability. “It doesn’t make sense for a party that created the Fiscal Responsibility Law to have dubious positions or positions to support the breaking of the ceiling and the Fiscal Responsibility Law; for the same reason Dilma had her impeachment declared by Congress”, said Doria.

Virgílio, who spared no efforts by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, demanded the resumption of the macroeconomic tripod, which guided the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso: fiscal balance, inflation targets and floating exchange rate. He stressed that in an eventual government of his, there would be no space for the rapporteur’s amendments – the basis of the secret budget.

In response to the same question, Leite emphasized that responsibility for accounts must be linked to social responsibility and said that he bets on sustained growth as an alternative to combat inequalities.

Voting in the electoral college of the PSDB’s caucuses is scheduled for November 21.

In another more tense moment, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul said that his colleague from São Paulo would be embarrassing mayors and councilors in the party’s caucuses. “There are rumors that you would be embarrassing mayors by conditioning their signatures and even suspending memberships of councilors who declared their support (for me),” Leite said.

Doria responded by saying that the opponent was “nervous” and that he preferred to talk about the state’s programs. The mood of excitement among governors on stage was also reflected backstage. Auxiliaries from São Paulo were uncomfortable with the presence of the former secretary of Housing in the capital, Orlando Faria (PSDB), among Leite’s guests. Faria was removed from office by the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) after declaring support for the governor of Rio Grande do Sul in the primaries. The resignation was cited by the governor of Rio Grande do Sul to embarrass Doria, who suggested that his colleague call the mayor.

Diplomatic, the national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, watched the first half of the debate in Leite’s space and the second with Doria’s team. /ADRIANA FERRAZ, PEDRO VENCESLAU, CAROLINA ERCOLIN, GUSTAVO QUEIROZ, CASSIA MIRANDA, NATÁLIA SANTOS and DAVI MEDEIROS