Independence or death? A month after leaving, Mancini reviews América-MG in a crucial game for Grêmio | Guild

This Saturday’s duel with América-MG, starting at 6:30 pm, at Independência, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão, will mark the Vagner Mancini’s reunion with his former club since the decision to leave Belo Horizonte to lead Grêmio. A month later, the coach still lives the tricolor difficulties in search of a streak of victories to maintain the hope of remaining in Serie A.

The game takes place 30 days after the change of Mancini to be Grêmio commander. Hired in June of this year by Coelho, the coach spent four months at the Minas Gerais club and led a rise in the table. He took over in the relegation zone and came out in 11th place.

The coach is well aware of what lies ahead, as well as América-MG also knows Mancini’s directions and requests. Since the change, Coelho beat Santos, Fortaleza and Sport, drew with Bahia and lost to Atlético-MG.

Grêmio won Juventude and Fluminense and lost to Atlético-GO, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Inter after the hiring of the new locker room manager.

Grêmio must win five of the eight games remaining to remain in Serie A

– We have another difficult game on Saturday. If I know the team, they know me too. They know our strategies, give us a balanced one. The information I have to pass on is 18 players, and they have one – commented Mancini after the victory over Fluminense.

We expect an atmosphere of civility, América is a sister club to Grêmio. We don’t have a problem with anyone in America, nor they with us. The president of America understood the exit, without any problem. — Denis Abrahão, Grêmio’s soccer vice

The match could trigger Grêmio’s “independence” at the Z-4, in a pun with the name of the American stadium. Striking another victory, in addition to improving spirits, shortens the distance for Bahia, who in this round face Atlético-MG at Fonte Nova, but had the game postponed to December 2nd. Tricolor is penultimate, with 29 points, seven behind Bahia, who are in 16th place.

In addition, the following appointments can be considered more accessible to the team from Rio Grande do Sul. In the middle of next week, he will probably face a reserve Bragantino at the Arena, involved in the Sudamericana final. Afterwards, the opponent will be the already relegated Chapecoense.

1 of 1 Vagner Mancini, Grêmio coach — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Vagner Mancini, Grêmio coach — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

A defeat, or “death”, would mean an even more complicated mission for the last rounds of the Brasileirão. Grêmio calculates that it still needs five wins to stay in Serie A.

– We cannot let anything external enter and hinder us. Having to win five games is mathematical, but it is obvious that we play our lives in every game – completed Mancini.

Grêmio must have the maintenance of Sarará and Elias in the team for this Saturday’s game. Thiago Santos stays on the bench, while Alisson enters Campaz’s spot, as a midfielder. Cortez returns to the side after serving suspension.