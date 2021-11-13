Instagram Bets on TikTok’s Popular Voice Features to Bomb Reels

Competing with those who have established an exclusive market is a difficult task, but the Instagram stays firm with Reels by adding new features relatively often. Now it’s time to bring the tool text-to-speech for the system, which reads texts for short videos like Google Translate. While it’s a traditional accessibility feature, creators often use it as a narration for videos, often in a more humorous style.

When typing a text in the video, the user will get the reading by an automatically generated robotic voice, which can be selected between two different tones. This feature will be located in the lower left corner of the screen and must be released to all users, without restriction.

Although simple, it is one of the most popular features of TikTok, especially used to emphasize some funny or absurd situation. Because it was so hot there, it was just a matter of time for Instagram to add to TikTok’s roster of effects.

Effects for your voice

Along with the novelty, the social network also brought the Voice Effects for Reels. The idea is to deliver different effects to change the voice between the various options available: you can make it thicker or thinner, imitate a robot, simulate a megaphone, sound as if you had inhaled helium gas or even adopt an imposing tone like a giant .

To access the feature, you need to record the reel first, select the musical note icon to open the audio controls and look for the “Effects” option. Then just test the options to see which effect will look coolest in your video proposal.

Both tools will be definitively released to Reels users on the Instagram app for iOS and Android. As usual, to avoid overloading the servers, even some profiles may not be covered right away, but everyone should receive it over the next few days.

Source: Instagram Creators