Instagram offers $35,000 to encourage Reels creators

To encourage the creation of short videos and compete for space with the TikTok, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in July a financial incentive $1 billion (about R$5.41 billion in direct conversion) for content creators on their social networks. This week, it was revealed how much some influencers are earning on Reels’ Instagram bonus show.

The highest value identified was on Reddit, which reports US$ 35,000 if the customer reaches 58.31 million views in a month. However, it is not yet possible to determine how this monthly amount is calculated, as the platform has not yet provided the evaluated criteria. Streamer Miguel Lozada, with around 800 followers on Instagram, for example, received the same offer with US$ 8,500 (R$ 46,000) from an account with 24,000 followers.

Instagram is paying up to $8.5K for reels posts for the next month?! But look at the requirement views needed to make the full bag ?? pic.twitter.com/ghMxng3Jd4 — Miguel Lozada (@MLozada) October 29, 2021

Different values ​​for similar ranges

Travis Hawley (129,000 followers) received an offer of US$5,500 (R$29,800) for 9.82 million plays, but Jackson Weimer (114,000 followers) needs 9.28 million views for receive US$ 8,500 (BRL 46,000) — the same amount was offered to an employee of the portal The Verge with 15 thousand followers.

Instagram is very aggressively encouraging me to post Reels across several of my popular accounts with the potential of making $5,500 if I can reach 9.83 million views in a month… pic.twitter.com/0ag2L7RDZL — Travis Hawley (@TravHawley) November 1, 2021

“We are testing new ways to pay breeders, so values ​​may vary as we start,” a Meta representative explained to Business Insider.

“We develop to help as many breeders as possible in an achievable way that generates considerable income. Our goal is to make bonuses more customizable over time,” another company professional added to the TechCrunch.

Space dispute

It seems that the incentive to “build up” popular accounts isn’t restricted to Instagram. O Business Insider reported this week that some TikTok accounts have received offers of up to $50,000 (BRL 270,000) to publish YouTube Shorts for six months in a “secret” incentive program separate from the $100 million (BRL 540) fund million) announced previously announced.

The “Reels Summer Bonus Program” is slowly being rolled out among popular profiles.