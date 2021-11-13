Inter lineup: Moisés back against Athletico-PR; Boschilia stays out | International

Inter will have the return of important pieces in Diego Aguirre’s scheme for this Saturday’s game against Athletico-PR, at 19:00, in Beira-Rio. From the medical department, Moses is released and will be the holder. Patrick and Saravia, who served suspension against Juventude, also return. The last-minute absence is on account of Boschilia, who will do muscle rebalancing work.

The left-back was the main question. Moisés was left out of the trip for the game against Juventude to complete the training protocol and recovery for the muscle injury that took him out of training in the week before the Gre-Nal dispute.

Moisés, Inter left-back

This Friday, he participated without limitations in training, the last activity before the game against Athletico-PR. The work at the CT at Parque Gigante also referred Matheus Cadorini as Yuri Alberto’s replacement. Daniel remains away due to a crack in his rib.

The 19-year-old will make his debut as a starter. Saravia and Patrick complete the list of changes in relation to the team that was defeated by Juventude last Wednesday.

Inter is headed for this Saturday’s match with Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Victor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Lindoso, Rodrigo Dourado, Edenilson, Mauricio and Patrick; Matheus Cadorini.

In seventh place, with 44 points in 31 games, Inter host Athletico-PR this Saturday at Beira-Rio, at 19:00, in a match valid for the 32nd round. The opponent occupies the ninth place, with 41 points added.