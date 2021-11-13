Inter x Athletico: see squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

In the fight for a place in the next edition of the Libertadores, Inter and Athletico will face each other this Saturday, at 7 pm, in Beira-Rio. The match is valid for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. ge follows everything in real time, with videos of the main bids.

After the defeat to Juventude, the Inter tries to win again to keep in the fight for a direct place to the next Libertadores. With 10 unbeaten games at home, Colorado will have the embezzlement of Taison and Yuri Alberto. Enters the round in seventh place, with 44 points.

O athletic comes from two straight victories (Ceará and Bragantino) and has returned to targeting Libertadores. Now in ninth place with 41 points, the rubro-negro team was eight points above Z-4. However, next Saturday (20), Hurricane can guarantee this place in the international tournament if it is champion of the South American Championship, against Bragantino, in Uruguay.

Streaming: No transmission.

Inter – coach: Diego Aguirre

Aguirre will have the returns of Saravia and Patrick in relation to the team that lost to Juventude, after the pair was suspended. The tendency is for the young Matheus Cadorini to have the opportunity to be Yuri Alberto’s replacement, outside for the third yellow card.

Probable lineup: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Mauricio and Patrick; Matheus Cadorini (Palaces).

Who is out: Yuri Alberto (suspended), Daniel (cracked rib), Rodrigo Moledo (injured right knee), Vinicius Mello (fractured left foot) and Taison (dislocated shoulder).

Hanging: Victor Cuesta, Edenilson, Zé Gabriel, Taison, Boschilia, Mauricio and Moisés.

Athletic – coach: Alberto Valentim

Athletico will have two changes for the confrontation. Midfielder Léo Cittadini and left-back Pedrinho join Erick (injured) and Abner (suspended), respectively. Valentim decided to use the maximum number of holders in Porto Alegre to save against the leader Atlético-MG, on Tuesday, in Baixada, aiming at the Sula final next weekend.

Probable lineup: Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Christian, Léo Cittadini and Pedrinho; Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer.

Who is out: Abner side (suspended); Erick steering wheel (knee injury); Fernando Canesin (ankle injury), left-back Nicolas (thigh injury), defender Lucas Halter (left foot injury) and forward Matheus Babi (knee injury).

Hanging: Thiago Heleno, Bissoli and Nicolas.

