IRB (IRBR3): Analysts see another “difficult quarter” and reiterate caution with company; stocks fall

SAO PAULO – Still a challenging scenario for the company and one that inspires caution among analysts, the IRB (IRBR3) sees its shares fall after the result of the third quarter of 2021, in which it registered a 27.8% drop in net loss. As a result, at 4:22 pm (Brasilia time), IRBR3 shares had a drop of 5.79%, to R$4.72.

Losses were BRL 155.7 million in the third quarter of this year, compared to a negative figure of BRL 215.6 million a year ago, due to claims (which are the indemnities that the company needs to pay for insurance coverage), a lot high. The company also informed that, in the recurring view, it recorded net income of R$44.5 million.

Businesses continued to be impacted by discontinued businesses, in which the company ceased to operate, but which remain on the balance sheet.

In a report signed by Marcelo Telles, Daniel Vaz and Bruna Amorim, Credit Suisse highlighted that the reinsurer had another “difficult quarter”.

The bank views the results as negative for equities due to the loss ratio deterioration to 119.3%, leading to negative underwriting results and a recurring net loss of BRL 285 million, down from Q2 2021 and Q3. quarter of 2020.

There was a 12.4% drop in total premiums (revenue), to R$2.6 billion, mainly in the company’s business abroad.

The premium effectively increased by 8.1%, to R$1.7 billion, with the lower volume of assigned operations, but there was an increase of 33.9% in claims, to R$1.992 billion in the third quarter.

According to the IRB, “the provisions for claims to be settled increased due to the recognition of a claim from a discontinued contract in the foreign life segment”.

For Safra analysts, the good news was the positive and strong cash generation in the quarter, to R$ 605 million, about twice as much as in the previous quarter.

However, the still inconsistency in earnings brings uncertainty about the speed of the reinsurer’s recovery, as losses on discontinued contracts appear to be longer than analysts in the house had previously expected.

Credit analysts, on the other hand, assessed that the third quarter does not yet reflect the impact of greater losses in rural areas due to the winter harvest and that it should also have some impact in the fourth quarter of this year.

They also assessed that the financial results had a contribution quite in line with the second quarter and below the Swiss bank’s expectations, while the return on equity (ROE) was 4%, considered weak.

Thus, Credit reiterated an underperform recommendation (performance below the market average, or equivalent to a sale) with a target price of R$5 per share, practically stable in relation to the previous day’s closing of R$5.01.

Safra, on the other hand, continues with a neutral recommendation for papers with a target price of R$7.80 (still an expressive upside of 56%). “hoping to see better numbers ahead to change the view” about the company.

Caution stands out among the review houses that cover the paper: according to a Refinitiv compilation, out of 8 houses that cover the asset, 1 recommends buy, 3 recommends maintenance and 4 recommends selling. The average target price, in turn, is BRL 6.56, still up 31% compared to Thursday’s closing.

Recently, however, the company’s investment thesis has gained supporters, such as mega-investor Luiz Barsi, who has reiterated his optimism with the long-term action, taking into account the attractive level of assets, in his view, in addition to the restructuring process of the company.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related