Isolated at COP26, Joaquim Leite discreetly passes the herd

If not for second place in the anti-prize “Fossil of the Day”, Environment Minister Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite would circulate the corridors of COP26 (26th UN World Climate Conference), in Glasgow, Scotland, with the same aplomb with which he is known on the Esplanada dos Ministérios: contrary to Ricardo Salles’ stridentism, Leite is known in Brasília for discreetly maintaining his predecessor’s environmental policy and “passing the cattle”.

The “award” given to Leite by 1,500 organizations fighting climate change was an upside-down tribute for his 5-minute speech that terrified environmentalists around the world on Wednesday (10). Filled with exaggerations, Leite’s speech defended the thesis that “where there is a lot of forest there is a lot of poverty”.

O UOL he sought out the Ministry of the Environment to comment on this report, but received no response until publication.

The impact of his presentation contrasts with the discretion with which he circulates at COP26. Milk arrived in Glasgow eight days after the start of the world’s premier climate conference, which kicked off on 31 October. John Kerry, the United States’ special envoy for climate change, arrived in Scotland on the first day of the event.

Head of the largest delegation in Glasgow, Leite attended 24 meetings and only participated in public events organized by the government itself. He received foreign delegations, but nobody knows the names since, “for security reasons”, he doesn’t divulge his schedule.

On Wednesday, when he took the anti-prize, Leite spoke to Brazilians at two seminars and participated in the “Agribusiness Day”. Even Brazil’s official stand at COP26 is decorated with the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) and CNA (Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil) logos.

Environment Minister Joaquim Leite speaks during COP26 Image: Yves Herman/Reuters

The climate, forestry and indigenist discussions were held at an informal stand, created by a group of Brazilian environmental NGOs. Leite was invited twice to debate at the alternative stand, but until yesterday (12) he had not responded.

The biggest surprise, however, was his alleged lack of knowledge about a seven-page text that was a preview of the final agreement of the conference, the most important document of the meeting. The minister had not yet read the document 12 hours after the preliminary text had been sent to all delegations, he told the UOL.

Averse to the spotlight

Isolated even by Itamaraty, which seeks to re-establish diplomatic contacts with the rest of the world, the 54-year-old minister internationally repeats the domestic profile of going unnoticed.

Detractors and supporters in Brasília are unanimous about Leite: he doesn’t like the spotlight. Married and the father of four children, the minister behaves as if he were a technical, not a political, cadre when in contact with NGOs and congressmen from the environmental caucus.

More laid-back, he prefers to walk around in a shirt without a tie. He is also known for listening carefully, another contrast to Ricardo Salles. The differences, they say, stop there.

Ministers Fábio Faria (Communications) and Joaquim Leite (Environment), in the Brazilian pavilion at COP26; in the background, the CNI logo Image: Jamil Chad/UOL

“Joaquim Leite isn’t doing anything different from Ricardo Salles. He just isn’t politically incisive,” says opposition federal deputy Nilto Tatto (PT-SP), member of the Chamber’s Environmental Commission.

There were no measures to reverse the dismantling of the environment by Salles. Leite did not restructure the supervisory bodies, such as Funai [Fundação Nacional do Índio] and ICMBio [Instituto Chico Mendes de Conservação da Biodiversidade], to tackle deforestation. In fact, the ministry is subordinate to the agricultural agenda.”

Nilto Tatto, from the Chamber’s Environment Committee

“Longtime friend” of the minister, deputy Evair Melo (PP-ES), also from the Environment Committee, says that Leite has “very great responsibility with the productive sector” and is “attentive to the requests of all parliamentarians” .

He would privilege dialogue to “unify all sectors, because he knows that the environment is linked to everything else in Brazil: agriculture, urban areas, citizenship, sanitation”, he says.

From Glasgow, the Executive Secretary of the Climate Observatory, Marcio Astrini, told the UOL that “all the measures that caused deforestation and national emissions to increase, remain in effect”.

“Who takes care of the gate may have changed, but the cattle [sobre regras ambientais] it just continues to pass,” he said in reference to Salles’ controversial statement during a ministerial meeting in April 2020.

Minister Joaquim Leite alongside President Jair Bolsonaro Image: Antonio Molina /Fotoarena/Folhapress

From coffee producer to minister

The distrust of Leite is due to his past, an administrator of training companies who for 11 years was a coffee producer and for 23 years was a member of the Board of the SRB (Brazilian Rural Society), a historical supporter of the ruralist caucus.

Leite only left the organization in July 2019, when he was appointed director of the Ministry of Environment’s Forestry Department.

In April of the following year, he was promoted to head of the Secretariat for Forests and Sustainable Development, which in September 2020 would be renamed the Secretariat for the Amazon and Environmental Services.

Leite only took office on June 23 this year, when Salles left the ministry for alleged illegal favoring of loggers, which he denies.

The minister, who was once director of the pharmaceutical sector, is also known for the fame of his family members. Her sister, Fernanda Pereira Leite, is a partner in the Brazilian branch of the Austrian Glock, the renowned manufacturer of pistols. The company would have received more than R$43 million from the federal government through contractors without a bidding process, points out a report by A Pública.

Pereira Leite X indigenous family

A lawyer, Fernanda represented the family in a controversial process. In 2015, she questioned the Court’s understanding that land belonging to the Pereira Leite family illegally advanced over portions of Jaraguá, between São Paulo and Osasco, in the metropolitan region of the capital.

Years earlier, in 2003, José Alvaro Pereira Leite, grandfather of Fernanda and the minister, filed suits for repossession of these lands, which in the 1980s were declared indigenous by Funai: 532 hectares in favor of 534 people from the Guarani Mbya and Ñandeva peoples.

Indigenous village in Jaraguá, São Paulo. Pereira Leite family claims ownership of part of the region Image: Reproduction

In 1986, Funai’s report on the territory says that Joaquim Álvaro Pereira Leite Neto — the minister’s father — “required Funai to remove the physical marks of the demarcation process of the Jaraguá indigenous area, claiming to be the owner of the area, aggressively accusing Funai of committing a crime”.

In an article in the book “The land grabbing in the Brazilian territorial formation”, the anthropologist Camila Salles de Faria cites the report of an indigenous woman, identified as Eunice, about the minister’s grandfather:

“This Pereira Leite, the Pereira Leite family, he threatens the indigenous people a lot. He’s going to set fire to the house, which he’s going to destroy… At one time he even came with a suitcase of money for me, wanting to buy the land from me”, it says.

The community’s Xondaro — or warrior who takes care of the territory with his heart — Karai Djekupe is one of the current community leaders in Jaraguá. He says that, unlike his father and grandfather, the minister of the environment never threatened them. The arrival of a member of the Pereira Leite family at the folder, however, took away sleep.

The Guarani leader Karai Djekupe closes an agreement with the Military Police colonel after a protest against the construction of 11 buildings near the lands of the Guarani Mbya ethnic group, in Jaraguá, São Paulo. Image: Marlene Bergamo/Folhapress – 08.03.2020

“When he was nominated, he brought a recipe in everyone here,” he says. “We are sad, afraid because a member of the Pereira Leite now has political power.”

The dispute is paralyzed until the STF (Supreme Federal Court) decides on the so-called time frame of indigenous lands. If it passes, these populations will only be able to claim lands they occupied on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution. The trial was interrupted by a request for a review (analysis of the case) by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

If the thesis defended by the Bolsonaro government passes, the Pereira Leite family could have approximately 2.2 hectares of land in Jaraguá, a region with approximately 100 families, says Djekupe.