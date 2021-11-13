Isolated in A Fazenda 13, Rico becomes the target of MC Gui’s sting: ‘Desperation’ · TV News

More and more isolated in A Fazenda 13, Rico Melquiades became the target of gossip between MC Gui and Marina Ferrari this Friday (12). After the return of Dayane Mello, who is now broken up with the ex-On Vacation with the Ex, from the country on Thursday night (11), the funkeiro needled his rival in the game. “His desperation to seek an ally is clear”, analyzed the singer.

In a conversation with Marina Ferrari at the Record reality academy, the pawn opined on Melquiades’ strategy. “He’s trying to do everything to get other allies,” MC Gui released. “I’ve already made it clear everything I think about him, I’ve already said it to his face too,” commented the digital influencer.

“It’s clear he’s trying [novas alianças], he loses his allies, with whom he tried to articulate his game, to go after you”, exemplified the artist.

“But he knows that I’ve already abandoned the boat with me since the beginning of the business. He knows he has nowhere to go. Everything the girls have discovered now I’ve already discovered back there. So I joke, I talk about random things, but in relation to game and everything, he knows everything I think about him. I don’t approve and I don’t agree,” explained Marina.

“Yeah. His desperation to look for an ally is clear now. It was unraveling. He did it himself [com ele mesmo]”, concluded the funk singer. Despite being present at the venue, Gui Araujo did not give an opinion on the matter.

After delivering zero entertainment and running away from the conflicts of the game, Tiago Piquilo was eliminated from A Fazenda 2021 in the early hours of this Friday (12). The countryman received only 26.87% of the votes to remain in the rural competition in a farm against Dayane Mello and Sthefane Matos.

The ex-Big Brother Italia came back from the hot seat ready to get revenge on Rico, who didn’t save her from the danger zone during the formation of the farm and preferred to help Mileide Mihaila to escape.

Check out the dialog:

