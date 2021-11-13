Italy coach defends Jorginho after lost penalty against Switzerland: “If he wanted to charge, he did it right” | qualifiers – europe

Italy’s tie this Friday with Switzerland , for the European Cup qualifiers, will be marked by the penalty missed by midfielder Jorginho, 44 ​​minutes into the second half. At the press conference after the match at Rome’s Olympic Stadium, coach Roberto Mancini came to the player’s defense.

— Unfortunately it’s like that, we lost one in the first game and the other in the return. These things happen, it would have been better not to, then we would have closed the case. Jorginho? He is our scout. If he wanted to kick, he made sure to charge – declared the coach, referring to the another game between italy and switzerland, in September, in which the defensive midfielder also missed a penalty.

Teammates also sought to take the brunt of Jorginho’s unhappiness. The Brazilian naturalized Italian wasted the last three free kicks (two against Switzerland, and one against England) that he had for the national team, after hitting the net in the previous six.

— Jorginho is our collector and will continue to be. Four months ago he got us into the Euro Cup final with a decisive penalty against Spain. All of us wrong, we need to lift our heads,” said defender and Captain Bonucci.

— Jorginho is a great champion and our penalty specialist. Let’s help you forget that moment – commented right-back Di Lorenzo, author of the goal for Italy on Friday.

When Roberto Mancini speaks of “closing the case”, he is referring to the dispute for the leadership of Group C in the European qualifiers. More precisely, the guarantee of direct place in the next World Cup. Italy and Switzerland are tied on points, now with 15, and the decision was left to the last round.

The Italian team has an advantage on goal difference (11 to nine). The Swiss get the direct spot if they get a better result than the Italians, or if they take that two-goal difference in case of victory for both. Next Monday, Italy will face Northern Ireland away from home, while Switzerland host Bulgaria in Lucerne. The two matches take place at 4:45 pm (GMT).

— Am I confident for qualifying? All the time. We have a considerable advantage for classification (advantage of two goals on balance). Against Northern Ireland we have to play a good game and score the goals we lost in other matches – warned Mancini.