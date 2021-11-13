This Friday, the Italy tied with the Switzerland, at home, 1 to 1, for the penultimate round of European Cup Qualifiers. Silvan Widmer hit the net at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for the visitors, and Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalized for the home team. In the second half, Jorginho lost a penalty.

With the result, the Italian national team continues to lead Group C and has 15 points. The Swiss, who have the same score, remain in second place in the key.

Still looking for a direct place in the World Cup in Qatar, Italy returns to the field on Monday, at 16:45 (GMT), when they face Northern Ireland, away from home, in the last and decisive round of qualifying. Switzerland, in turn, receives Bulgaria at the same time.







Italy draws with Switzerland and leaves vacancy in the Cup indefinite Photo: Giuseppe Maffia

The game – Switzerland, under the command of Murat Yakin, started the game better and opened the scoring after 12 minutes, with Widmer. The midfielder received a pass from Noah Okafor, down the left, hit the ball hard from outside the area and hit the right corner of Gianluigi Donnarumma, scoring a great goal.

The Italian draw came in the 35th minute, with Di Lorenzo. After a rehearsed play in free kick, the lateral climbed up behind the opponents and headed into the back of the goal, equalizing the score for Roberto Mancini’s team.

The complementary step was not as inspired as the first. Italy had superior possession of the ball but did not create many clear scoring chances. However, the comeback triumph did not come close.

In additions, midfielder Jorginho wasted a penalty kick. Thus, the clash in Rome ended in a draw at 1-1.

Check out other results of this Friday’s European Qualifiers:

Moldova 0 x 2 Scotland

Andorra 1 x 4 Poland

Austria 4 x 2 Israel

Denmark 2 x 1 Faroe Islands

Hungary 4 x 0 San Marino

England 5 x 0 Albania

Northern Ireland 1 x 0 Lithuania