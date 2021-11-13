Japanese vaccine kills HIV virus in monkeys, researchers plan human trials

This may be starting to change, however. The Japanese team at the Tsukuba Primate Research Center responsible for the vaccine said human trials could begin in just five years. There are other ongoing studies with positive perspectives, such as the research by the pharmacist Moderna, at the University of Oxford, and the synTac work.

A team of researchers in Japan created a vaccine that was able to kill a type of AIDS virus (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or HIV) in monkeys during an initial test. It is noteworthy that the virus infection can currently have minimized effects with cocktails, which in Brazil are distributed by the Unified Health System (SUS), but there is still no cure.

The team at the Tsukuba Primate Research Center has developed a vaccine using a special bacteria that boosts the immune response. They then combined that with the virus that causes AIDS in a weakened state.

To test the effectiveness of the immunizer, seven crab-eating monkeys were infected with simian HIV, and tests carried out after the application of the vaccine were unable to detect the virus. Even after receiving a stronger infection, which could be fatal, the viral load disappeared without a trace in six of the seven monkeys.

Researchers now hope to be able to use HIV taken from patients undergoing drug treatment to create a vaccine aimed at humans.

