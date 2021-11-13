Japanese vaccine kills HIV virus in monkeys

A team of scientists from a research institute in Japan managed to create a vaccine that was able to kill a specific type of HIV virus in monkeys. The results were obtained during initial tests, according to information from the Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun.

Although there is no cure, the HIV virus has treatment and it is possible to live a relatively peaceful life with anti-AIDS cocktails. These drugs are even provided free of charge in Brazil through the Unified Health System (SUS).

publicity

Read more:

However, existing treatments have not yet been able to effectively kill the virus, but only substantially lessen the negative effects of the disease on human health. However, that could start to change if the results of this new study are reflected in the tests in humans.

monkey tests

According to the team at the Tsukuba Primate Research Center in Japan, testing of this HIV vaccine in humans should begin within about five years. The vaccine was developed using a species of bacteria that strengthens the immune response.

This bacteria was combined with this specific type of attenuated HIV virus. The tests were carried out on seven crab-eating monkeys infected with HIV-simian. However, tests carried out after the application of the immunizing agent found no traces of the virus in the monkeys.

Next steps

Researchers hope to be able to collect human HIV samples for further testing. Image: PENpics Studio/Shutterstock

Even after injecting a larger amount of virus, which could be fatal on other occasions, the viral load disappeared without a trace in six of the seven guinea pigs. Now, researchers hope to be able to use HIV collected from humans to test the vaccine again.

This, however, is not the only major effort to develop a vaccine against the AIDS virus. The drugmaker Moderna, responsible for one of the most effective vaccines on the market against Covid-19, recently began testing an HIV vaccine.

The company hopes to use the same technology used in its coronavirus vaccine, mRNA, or messenger RNA, to try to have an effective vaccine against the AIDS virus.

Via: futurism

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!