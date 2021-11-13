Jaraguá do Sul doctor dies after suffering a heart attack

11 Nov 2021 – 18:26 Per Janici Demetrius Credit: Archive / Disclosure

Psychiatrist Marcelo José Fontes Dias, died this Thursday (11) of a heart attack in Jaraguá do Sul. He had played tennis on Thursday and left the club without complaining of pain, but began to feel sick on the way home.

Marcelo was born in Rio de Janeiro and worked in the Jaraguá do Sul region since 1994. In a statement, the Jaraguá do Sul Medical Association commented that Marcelo was very committed, companion and respected by his colleagues. Marcelo was preceptor of the Health and Family medical residency and currently provided care in his private practice.

“Psychiatrist with solid Psychoanalytical training and in Medicine as a whole, he was a colleague known for his availability, attentive look and focused opinions, in addition to his engagement in the dignified and outpatient management of patients, as part of the anti-asylum strategy”, says the note from the Association .

Marcelo leaves psychologist Celeneh and a daughter, Barbara, a widow.

Do you want to know the news from Jaraguá do Sul and region? Join our WhatsApp or Telegram groups!

Related Matters

Health The covid-19 screening center in Guaramirim will be open on holiday Anyone with symptoms of the disease can also look for the Hospital Municipal Santo Antônio, which is open 24 hours a day sports Three hundred cyclists are expected to ride the Circuito Vale dos Encantos Cyclists will depart from Scar towards Bairro Santa Luzia, crossing the Itapocuzinho River towards Schroeder and returning to Jaraguá do Sul through Via Verde Park Policy Environmental study of SC-414 is delivered and the government can now bid for the work According to state deputy Vicente Caropreso (PSDB), this was the last hurdle to be overcome for the Santa Catarina government to open the bidding process for the work. Safety The father of the mayor of Guaramirim is bitten by a snake He was working on the farm, cutting palm trees, when he was bitten by the snake.

See more of General