Joaquim Leite tries to ignore question about Amazon Fund

Environment Minister Joaquim Leite (photo) ignored this friday (12) a question about the Amazon Fund, preferring to go back to talking about the hypothetical US$ 100 billion in carbon credits that he himself admitted will not be reached at COP26.

At the conference, a reporter asked Leite if there is any chance of unlocking the Amazon Fund, which has about R$2.9 billion in idle. The fund was supplied almost entirely by donations from Norway and Germany, and stopped by Ricardo Salles in 2019.

Milk replied: “What we are talking about is the US$ 100 billion, and the great challenge of this US$ 100 billion, in fact, is a greater volume and more efficiency in its use, that it guarantees efficiency in its use, that this resource reaches the ground . This is a great challenge and a concern for everyone. Brazil is indeed concerned that this volume will reach US$ 100 billion, it will not reach US$ 100 billion, the countries – the countries [ricos] they asked developing countries for more ambition, but they did not have the same share of resources of $100 billion. This is a challenge that we still have to face.”

The minister did not mention the name of the Amazon Fund. As the reporter insisted, he replied: “This matter is still with the vice president [Mourão], the fund’s negotiations are still not in progress, as soon as we have news we will give it to you”.