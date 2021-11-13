Johnson & Johnson (JNJB34) intends to split pharmaceutical and consumer areas

Vials labeled as Covid-19 vaccine in front of Johnson & Johnson logo in illustration photo (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

SAO PAULO – Johnson & Johnson (JNJB34) informed this Friday (12) that it intends to separate the business from Consumer Health of the company, creating a new publicly traded company. Thus, the separation would create two companies better positioned to operate in the healthcare area and another for consumer goods.

“We believe that the new Johnson & Johnson and the New Consumer Health Company are able to more effectively allocate resources to serve patients and consumers, drive growth and unlock significant value,” said Alex Gorsky, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson, in a press release.

The company’s BDRs rise 1.84%, quoted at R$59.76, in the early afternoon. The company’s shares on the NYSE appreciated 1.31%, quoted at US$ 165.31.

Johnson & Johnson Division Transaction (JNJB34)

According to the company, the intention of the Board of Directors is to carry out the separation through the capital market, creating two independent companies and market leaders. The company aims to complete the planned separation in 18 to 24 months.

According to Johnson & Johnson, the transaction is subject to consultation with employees, the US Internal Revenue Service and other regulatory bodies. The separation transaction can bring income tax exemption, says the company.

In addition, the overall shareholder dividend is expected to remain at least the same level after the transaction completes, Johnson & Johnson added.

Furthermore, the company said there is no guarantee when the proposed final transaction will be completed.

The new Johnson & Johnson would operate in the pharmaceutical and medical device segments, which are expected to generate revenue of approximately US$ 77 billion in the year 2021

already the New Consumer Health Company it would operate with a portfolio of iconic brands, four of which are worth $1 billion and another 20 are worth over $150 million.

It is estimated that the segment of Consumer Health generates approximately US$ 15 billion in revenue in 2021. Once separated, it would operate in more than 100 countries.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related