Joker, Marcos Guilherme returns to Santos attack after 10 games and two months

Joker from Santos, Marcos Guilherme will again be forward against Atlético-GO this Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), at Estádio Antônio Accioly, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.
Without Diego Tardelli, spared, coach Fábio Carille outlined the lineup with Marcos alongside Marinho in attack. He hasn’t played in his home position since the 0-0 draw with Ceará on September 18 and 10 games ago.
Even so, Marquinhos will not play where he prefers: as a left winger in a scheme with three attackers. He should be behind Marino in Carille’s 3-5-2.
Multipurpose, Marcos Guilherme started in 11 of the 13 matches under the command of Fábio Carille. He entered the second half once and was not used on one occasion, against Juventude.
The likely team to face the Dragon is: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Moraes; Marcos Guilherme and Marinho.
See how Marcos Guilherme worked with Carille at Santos:
Santos x Bahia: tip
Santos x Athletico: reserve and entered as right-back
Ceará x Santos: tip
Youth vs. Santos: did not leave the bank
São Paulo x Santos: right wing
Santos x Grêmio: right wing
Atlético-MG vs Santos: right wing
Sport x Santos: right wing
América-MG x Santos: reserve and entered as midfielder
Santos x Fluminense: half
Athletico x Santos: half
Santos x Palmeiras: half
Santos x Red Bull Bragantino: right wing
