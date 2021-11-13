Joker, Marcos Guilherme returns to Santos attack after 10 games and two months

Joker from Santos, Marcos Guilherme will again be forward against Atlético-GO this Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), at Estádio Antônio Accioly, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Without Diego Tardelli, spared, coach Fábio Carille outlined the lineup with Marcos alongside Marinho in attack. He hasn’t played in his home position since the 0-0 draw with Ceará on September 18 and 10 games ago.

Even so, Marquinhos will not play where he prefers: as a left winger in a scheme with three attackers. He should be behind Marino in Carille’s 3-5-2.

Multipurpose, Marcos Guilherme started in 11 of the 13 matches under the command of Fábio Carille. He entered the second half once and was not used on one occasion, against Juventude.

The likely team to face the Dragon is: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Moraes; Marcos Guilherme and Marinho.

See how Marcos Guilherme worked with Carille at Santos:

Santos x Bahia: tip

Santos x Athletico: reserve and entered as right-back

Ceará x Santos: tip

Youth vs. Santos: did not leave the bank

São Paulo x Santos: right wing

Santos x Grêmio: right wing

Atlético-MG vs Santos: right wing

Sport x Santos: right wing

América-MG x Santos: reserve and entered as midfielder

Santos x Fluminense: half

Athletico x Santos: half

Santos x Palmeiras: half

Santos x Red Bull Bragantino: right wing

