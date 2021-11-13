Jorge Salgado promises after embarrassment: ‘There will be a profound reformulation’ | Vasco



Jorge Salgado, President of Vasco – Reproduction

Published 11/12/2021 5:28 PM

Rio – The president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, made a brief statement for the first time since the routs suffered by Botafogo (4 to 0) and Vitória (3 to 0), who decided to remain in Serie B. Aware of the failure in managing the football in its first year in office, the manager promises changes for the coming year. There was no space for questions from journalists.

— We are going to start a restructuring in the football department. We are already contacting people to see who enters and who leaves. This will be done until the end of the championship and the beginning of the players’ vacation. There will be a profound reformulation. The results didn’t happen despite the efforts and efforts of Bird, Diniz and players. As soon as we have the names, we will immediately make the communication to the fans – said the leader.

Despite the poor result, Salgado also sees positive points during his tenure both in football and outside the four lines. He also explained that the decision to dismiss Alexandre Bird and Fernando Diniz, last Thursday (11), happened because the club did not get access to the First Division.

— Today was a day of farewell, of turning the page. We received the departure of Bird and Diniz. Unfortunately, the result did not come. We are going to reflect, recognize mistakes and set up a new technical committee. I apologize from the point of view of not having delivered a good result in football. On the contrary, the result was very bad on the field. We took some good things from football from an internal point of view, from the point of view of administration, but the result on the field left a lot to be desired, which led us to make this decision – he completed.

With no chance of returning to the elite, Vasco fulfills the tables in the last three rounds of Serie B. In this second, the team faces Vila Nova, in Goiânia. Afterwards, he receives Remo in São Januário, on the 19th, and ends the season against Londrina, on the 28th, at Estádio do Café.