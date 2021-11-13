Jorginho isolates a penalty, Italy and Switzerland tie and definition of the direct spot in the Cup remains for the last round

Italy and Switzerland drew 1-1 this Friday, for the qualifiers for the World Cup 2022, and the definition of the direct spot in group C was left to the last round

In a “6-point game” this Friday, Italy and Switzerland tied 1-1, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, for the World Cup 2022 European qualifiers, and left the definition of the direct spot in the Worlds for the last round.

Widmer, with a firecracker from outside the area, scored a great goal and opened the scoring for the visitors, but Di Lorenzo, in a very confused move and full of complaints from the alvirrubro team, tied even in the initial stage.

The match was even stopped for a few minutes to check the VAR, but the referee ended up confirming the goal.

In the final minutes, the Azzurra still had a golden chance to win, after García made a children’s penalty.

Jorginho, Italy’s official batsman, asked for the ball and went for the kick, but he hit it very badly and isolated in the stadium stands.

Now, the teams are tied in points and define the spot in the last round of the qualifiers. The Italians have the advantage of goal difference.

Championship status

With the result, Italy will 15 points and remains in the lead of group C, with two goals more than Switzerland.

The Swiss, in turn, are also with 15 points and are in 2nd position for having the worst goal difference.

Match bid between Italy and Switzerland, for the 2022 Cup qualifiers EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

upcoming games

Italy returns to the field next Monday, against the northern Ireland, at 16:45 (GMT), for the qualifiers.

On the same day and time, Switzerland closes its participation in the qualifiers against the Bulgaria.

Datasheet

Italy 1 x 1 Switzerland

GOALS: Italy: Di Lorenzo [36′] Switzerland: Widmer [11′]

ITALY: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi and Emerson Palmieri (Calabria); Jorginho, Locatelli (Tonalli) and Barella (Cristante); Chiesa, Insigne (Raspadori) and Belotti (Berardi) Technician: Roberto Mancini

SWITZERLAND: Sommers; Widmer, Akanji, Schär and Ricardo Rodríguez (García); Zakaria, Freuler and Shaqiri (Sow); Rúben Vargas (Zeqiri), Steffen (Imeri) and Okafor (Frei) Technician: Murat Yakin