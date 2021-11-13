Journalist says that Palmeiras knows that Flu can be a “stone in the shoe”

The game between Fluminense x Palmeiras, for Brasileirão, promises not to be the simplest for Alviverdes, according to journalist Paulo Vinicius Coelho, PVC. In an analysis made to ge.globo, the sports commentator highlighted that, on the Rio de Janeiro side, this Sunday’s clash needs to become the beginning of a winning streak for Tricolor. After all, the imbalance in Marcão’s team hinders the team in the Brazilian Championship.

Palmeiras is in the final stretch of preparation for the Libertadores decision. And it keeps the same pace: after seven games without a win, it’s already seven games without losing. Abel Ferreira knows it’s a tough game. He knows that it has not been easy, as happened in the first round – highlighted PVC, who praised the good phase of the “decisive” players of Verdão. Dudu, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa are “shining” for him.

On the other hand, Fluminense needs to prove the reason for coach Abel Ferreira and PVC to believe that “it will not be a simple game”. For the journalist, the Laranjeiras club needs to stop being fickle and pack a streak of victories.

– Fluminense is not regular. It has always been one in the harpsichord and the other in the horseshoe. It doesn’t line up consecutive victories. It’s time to start achieving this, which could give Flamengo more encouragement, if Palmeiras loses points at Maracanã.

The match will be this Sunday, at 6:30 pm, in a game valid for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. At the top of the table, Palmeiras is looking for a triumph to remain in second place. Fluminense, on the other hand, needs to take the three points to dream again of a place in Libertadores da América.