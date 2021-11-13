Justice determines that Flamengo call new elections, with the right to vote at a distance | Flamengo

In a new decision published this Friday, the Justice of Rio de Janeiro ordered Flamengo to call new presidential elections, this time enabling remote voting. At first, the club had scheduled the election for December 4, only in person.

If Flamengo does not comply with what was determined, the decision of the Court provides that the election will lose its effect.

1 of 2 Election of Flamengo in 2018 — Photo: André Durão/GloboEsporte.com Flamengo’s election in 2018 — Photo: André Durão/GloboEsporte.com

Distance voting was a requirement of Flamengo’s opposition candidates. One of them, Walter Monteiro, from the Frente Flamengo Maior ticket, went to court to guarantee the right, based on an article in the Pelé Law, which provides for mandatory remote voting in sports entities.

At the time, the Court rejected the request, claiming that Flamengo had not yet expressed itself in relation to the matter. The situation changed when Flamengo officially called elections without predicting distance voting.

In a clarification published on the club’s official website, the president of the General Assembly, Marcelo Conti, claimed that the statute is not adapted for remote voting.

– For us to implement a remote voting process, it is necessary that there are clear and precise rules, in which the confidentiality of votes and the integrity of the entire electoral process are guaranteed, so that it is immune to any type of fraud – says an excerpt of the official note.

In his decision, however, judge Leonardo de Castro Gomes, of the 17th Civil Court, even cited Vasco’s last election, when remote voting was carried out, to justify that, in his opinion, there are “reliable technological means”.

– Nor is it possible to argue the risk of fraud, knowing that there are reliable technological means, options for companies operating in the field and experiences in other large Brazilian clubs, without any news of mishaps (Vasco, Grêmio and Internacional) – wrote Gomes.

Check the judge’s decision:

“Therefore, I grant urgent relief in this sentence to determine that a new call for the elections of the members of power for the 2022/2024 triennium is carried out, with telepresence voting being guaranteed, even though, simultaneously, making available polling stations at the headquarters of the defendant and observing, as far as possible, the statutory deadlines.

If, by any chance, this is not possible, they must be extrapolated in the shortest time available to comply with the decision, without prejudice to the arbitration of a fine in the execution phase. The club’s powers must collaborate with each other to make the fulfillment of this decision feasible, in accordance with its statutory competence, including the hiring of an external audit in the system to be used and allowing audits to also be carried out by the competing slates, making the election carried out in a different way.”

See the clarification by Marcelo Conti, president of the Flamengo General Assembly:

“The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, through this presidency of the General Assembly, published the notice that marked the elections for December 4, 2021, a Saturday, at Flamengo’s headquarters, from 8 am to 9 pm.

Fulfilling the determination contained in the Club’s Statute, as per statutory amendment made in 2014, the election was scheduled in person, because that was how the members and advisors of the Board of Directors of Flamengo decided to register in the statute, in 2014, with the intention of avoiding possible frauds in remote voting and in their counting.

It is important to clarify that, during the serious pandemic we are facing, this Presidency was aware of a legislative change, for which the clubs were not called to participate, providing for remote voting, in clear allusion to the moment of social distancing that we were experiencing.

However, the CRF Statute is not adapted for this purpose, as there are no minimum rules on how remote voting and its counting would be done with honesty, security and respect for secret ballots. The lack of rules would put the entire electoral process at risk, allowing it to be contested, including in relation to its good faith, which is not consistent with the transparent and democratic history of Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.

In order for us to implement a remote voting process, there must be clear and precise rules, in which the confidentiality of votes and the integrity of the entire electoral process are guaranteed, so that it is immune to any type of fraud.

It is important to emphasize here that it was not possible to make a statutory change in a timely manner, as the CRF Statute prohibits changing the electoral process in an election year, which is why this adaptation will only have to be made next year (2022), so that be submitted to the associates and counselors, who are responsible for deciding this matter, under the terms of our Statute.

In view of the end of the rules of social distancing, and that the current municipal legislation allows 100% (one hundred percent) of attendance at assembly meetings, there was no reason for the election to cease to be in person, at the club’s headquarters, as expressly determines the statute, given the statutory amendment carried out in 2014.

As officers and members of the CRF, our greatest obligation is to comply with and enforce the Club’s Bylaws. And so it was done.

However, we were recently informed that there was a court decision determining that the election take place contrary to the statute. Our orientation will be to present an appeal in the confidence that the Court of Justice will consider this issue with greater serenity.

Once Flamengo, Flamengo to death.

Marcelo Conti Baltazar, President of the General Assembly”