Kane makes three, and England beat Albania with 5 goals in the first half

Harry Kane put on a show, and England overcame Albania in a 5-0 victory today at Wembley Stadium in the ninth round of the European Qualifiers group stage. With the result, the English team forwarded the classification to the 2022 World Cup.

With the rout built in the first half, England had an inspired performance by captain Kane, who scored three goals – one of them being a volley – and gave an assist. Maguire and Henderson closed the account.

With the result, England reached 23 points and remained at the top of Group I. The English team did not stamp their passport to the Qatar Cup one round in advance, because Poland beat Andorra 4-1 and reached 20 spots. Albania remains in third place, with 15 points.

England will return to the field next Monday (15th), at 4:45 pm (GMT), to face the San Marino lantern for the tenth and final round of the qualifying group stage. Albania receives Andorra on the same day and time.

two goals in eight minutes

Faced with a packed Wembley, England opened the scoring after just nine minutes into the first half. In a free kick on the right, James put it to Maguire’s head, who sent it to the back of the net.

England increased the score in the 17th minute of the opening stage, again heading. After a table with Foden, Henderson crossed to Harry Kane’s free kick in the center of the small area.

Will change?

In addition to pressure from England, Albania was forced to make two substitutions in the first half. On minute six, Keidi Bare felt an injury to his right leg, tried to continue on the field, but was replaced by Qazim Laçi.

At 14, Kulbulla fell on the pitch, called for medical attention, and left the pitch for Kastriot Dermaku’s entrance.

trampling

Remaining on the field, England reached the third goal in the 27th minute of the initial stage. Henderson received it from Harry Kane, left the Albanian defense behind and hit cross to score his first goal in those qualifiers.

At 33, in Albania’s wrong exit, Sterling recovered the ball and fired Kane on the left. The striker took the play close to the end line and scored his second goal – England’s fourth – in a beautiful cross kick.

In the last move of the first stage, Kane reached his third goal in the game. After Foden’s corner kick, the English captain sent it to the back of the volley net.

english training

With a wide advantage on the scoreboard, England slowed down in the second half and started to manage the match. Despite offering more ground for Albania, the English defensive system was little demanded.

Coach Gareth Southgate took the opportunity, then, to preserve Harry Kane and Phil Foden, who were replaced within 18 minutes of the final stage.

Tribute and “hole” to protest

World Champion for England in 1966, Ron Flowers was honored before the ball rolled at Wembley. The former player died today, aged 87. Images of Flowers were displayed on the screens, and a shirt of the player was placed at the edge of the field.

Three wreaths of flowers were also placed on the lawn, in honor of “Remembrance Day”, dedicated to combatants who lost their lives during World War I.

Shortly thereafter, the Albanian players “forgot” the protest against racism and kicked the ball out while the English and the referee were on their knees. Noticing the failure, the Albanians joined in the protest.