Keno comments on fight in attack and talks about good weather since Sampaoli

Scoring a great goal in the victory over Corinthians on Wednesday (10), forward Keno has had physical problems since the end of last season, when he was top scorer for Atlético. Little by little, he has been able to return to his full physical shape and has made an important contribution to Galo in this final stretch. The player spoke about the good atmosphere behind the scenes at the club, which already existed at the time of Jorge Sampaoli.

The Argentine coach, although he is a more closed professional and has few words, had a very important role in Galo’s projection since last season. The signing of large reinforcements, such as forward Keno, left the team even stronger and prepared to compete in a good season in 2021. On the program Seleção SporTV, Keno spoke about the pleasant environment he has found since he arrived at the club, in July 2020 .

“We know that our group, since last year with Sampaoli, has never had a fight, has never had a whisper in the group. A team that wants to be champion has to be very united. We have experienced players like Réver, Diego, recently arrived, Hulk. The guys talk a lot with the younger ones, they play all the time. This ends up making a strong, winning, family group,” said Keno.

With the absence of Nacho Fernández in midfield, with physical problems, the striker started the victory over Corinthians, since coach Cuca chose to start the match with three strikers. The fight in the alvinegro offensive sector is good with Hulk, Diego Costa, Savarino, Eduardo Vargas, Keno and Eduardo Sasha, among the main options.

“We know that playing with three strikers is good, with Diego and Hulk up front and me open. If it’s me, Vargas or Savarino, Cuca has to decide. It is a very strong attack. The teams know that, at any moment that can waver back there, a player that we have quality can decide the game. That we can stay in this style of game”, said the forward.

