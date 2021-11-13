Kepler Weber, Ambipar, Burger King: discover the more than 90 shares included in the micro and small caps ETF launched this 6th

by

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – The ETF (index fund) Trigono Teva Ações Micro Cap / Small Caps Index Fund began trading this Friday (12). The product was developed by the manager Trigono Capital, known for its equity funds of companies with lower market value (micro and small caps), and by Teva Indices.

The new ETF arrives at B3 with code TRIG11 and an administration fee of 0.6% per year.

Today, around 4:30 pm (Brasilia time), TRIG11 was traded at R$45.98 per share, below the R$47.12 expected as the initial trading value.

The ETF is made up of 91 shares of companies from 16 sectors, including names such as Kepler Weber (KEPL3), Marcopolo (POMO4) and Randon (RAPT4). Even consumer brands best known by the public – such as Camil (CAML3), Marisa (AMAR3) and Burger King (BKBR3) – are in the portfolio.

There are still many newcomers to the Stock Exchange, such as Espaçolaser (ESPA3), Ambipar (AMBP3), Clearsale (CLSA3) and Eletromidia (ELMD3).

For the composition of the index, shares of companies that correspond to only 5% of the market capitalization of the Exchange are selected. In addition, companies need to have monthly liquidity in excess of BRL 50 million and free float (outstanding shares) greater than 20%. Nor can they be involved in judicial reorganization proceedings.

The new ETF will replicate the Teva Ações Micro Caps index, which accumulated a negative return of 17.1% in October, against a drop of 6.7% for the Ibovespa. In the year to November 11, the index contracted 4.6%, compared to a 9.6% decline in the Ibovespa.

There were already four ETFs available at B3 focused solely on small caps. All replicate the Small Cap Index (SMLL), calculated by B3. The following funds are: SMAB11, from BTG Pactual Asset Management; SMAC11, from Itaú Asset Management; SMAL11, from BlackRock; and XMAL11, from XP. Among them, the largest trading ETF is SMAL11.

The first, from BTG Pactual Asset Management, has an administration fee of 0.40% per year. In the case of the second and third, which are from Itaú Asset Management and BlackRock, the rate is 0.50% per year. XP’s has a rate of 0.30% per year.

ETFs

In October of this year, the equity of the ETFs industry reached R$ 52.9 million, the highest monthly value ever registered this year. In 2021, the equity reached R$ 55 billion, compared to the R$ 38 billion seen throughout last year. Both data are from B3.

According to B3 figures, among the most traded ETFs in October was SMAL11, which was fifth in the list of the five most traded. The top of the ranking was occupied by ETFs that replicate the Ibovespa, such as BOVA11 and BOVV11, followed by the cryptoactive ETF, HASH11, and by the ETF that replicates the S&P, the IVVB11.

Check below all the actions that make up the ETF Trigono Teva Actions Micro Cap / Small Caps:

CodeCompany NamePortfolio weight (%)
AALR3ALLIAR ON NM0.55%
ABCB4ABC BRAZIL PN N21.07%
AGRO3BRASILAGRO ON ED NM1.32%
ALLD3ALLIED ON NM0.50%
YELLOW3MARISAON NM STORES0.53%
AMBP3AMBIPAR ON NM1.76%
ANIM3ANIMA ON NM1.99%
APER3ALPER SA ON NM0.46%
BKBR3BK BRASIL ON NM2.19%
BMOB3BEMOBI TECH ON NM1.21%
BRBI11BR PARTNERS UNT N20.96%
BRPR3BR PROPERT ON NM1.36%
BRSR6BANRISUL GNP N12.05%
CAML3CAMIL ON NM1.09%
CARD3CSU CARDSYSTON NM0.29%
CASH3MELIUZ ON NM2.15%
CEAB3CEA FASHIONS ON NM0.78%
CLSA3CLEARSALE ON NM1.01%
CRPG5CRYSTAL PNA0.98%
CSED3CRUISE EDUON NM0.48%
CSMG3COPASA ON NM2.33%
CURY3CURY SA ON NM0.72%
CVCB3CVC BRASIL ON NM3.81%
DESK3DESKTOP ON NM0.55%
DEXP3PAIR DXX ON N10.49%
DIRR3DIRECTIONAL ON NM0.78%
ELMD3ELECTROMEDIA ON NM0.64%
ENAT3ENAUT PART ON NM1.04%
ENJU3SEASONED ON NM0.64%
ESPA3ESPACOLASER ON NM1.70%
EVENT3EVENT ON NM1.29%
EZTC3EZTEC ON NM2.04%
FESA4FERBASA PN N11.87%
FIQE3UNIFY ON NM0.62%
FRAS3FRAS-LE ON N11.05%
GFSA3GAFISA ON NM0.73%
HBOR3HELBOR ON NM0.33%
HBSA3WATERWAYS ON NM2.36%
IFCM3INFRACOMM ON NM3.22%
JALL3JALLESMACHADON NM0.94%
JHSF3JHSF PART ON NM1.60%
JPSA3JEREISSATI ON0.97%
KEPL3KEPLER WEBERON0.99%
LAVV3LAVVI ON NM0.47%
LIGHT3LIGHT METAL ON NM1.23%
ON3LIGHT SA ON NM4.30%
LJQQ3I WANT-WANT ON NM2.12%
LOGG3LOG WITH PROPON NM1.39%
LOGN3LOG-IN ON NM2.01%
LPSB3LOPES BRASILON NM0.31%
LVTC3WDC NETWORKSON NM0.33%
MDNE3MOURA DUBEUXON NM0.30%
MEAL3BMI SA ON NM0.79%
MELK3MELNICK ON NM0.31%
MILS3MILLS ON NM0.63%
MODL11MODALMAS UNT N21.12%
MOSI3MOSAIC ON NM0.67%
MTRE3MITER REALTYON NM0.36%
MYPK3IOCHP-MAXIONON NM2.15%
NGRD3NEOGRID ON NM0.42%
OPCT3OCEANPACT ON NM0.43%
ORVR3ORIZON ON NM0.60%
PARD3IHPARDINI ON NM0.86%
PLPL3PLAN AND PLAN ON NM0.21%
PNVL3DIMED ON NM0.93%
POMO4MARCOPOLO PN N21.50%
POSI3POSITIVE TECON NM0.70%
POWE3FOCUS ON ON NM0.57%
PTBL3PORTOBELLO ON NM0.60%
RANI3IRANI ON NM0.66%
RAPT4RANDOM PART PN N11.85%
RECV3PETRORECSA ON NM3.60%
ROMI3INDS ROMI ON NM0.59%
SEER3BE EDUCATED ON NM0.58%
SEQL3SEQUOIA LOG ON NM1.02%
SHOW3TIME FOR FUNON NM0.14%
SOYBEAN3GOOD CROP ON NM0.63%
SQIA3SINQIA ON NM1.32%
SYNE3SYN PROP TECON NM0.76%
TCSA3TECNISA ON NM0.21%
TREND3TENT ON NM1.75%
TFCO4TRACK FIELD PN N20.68%
TGMA3TEGMA ON NM0.49%
TRAD3CT ON NM0.50%
TRIS3TRISUL ON NM0.53%
TTEN33TENTOS ON NM1.00%
TUPY3TUPY ON NM1.41%
VLID3VALID ON NM0.66%
VOLC3VULCABRAS ON NM0.69%
WEST3WESTWING ON NM0.39%
WIZS3WIZ SA ON NM0.74%

Source: Teva