Kepler Weber, Ambipar, Burger King: discover the more than 90 shares included in the micro and small caps ETF launched this 6th

SAO PAULO – The ETF (index fund) Trigono Teva Ações Micro Cap / Small Caps Index Fund began trading this Friday (12). The product was developed by the manager Trigono Capital, known for its equity funds of companies with lower market value (micro and small caps), and by Teva Indices.
The new ETF arrives at B3 with code TRIG11 and an administration fee of 0.6% per year.
Today, around 4:30 pm (Brasilia time), TRIG11 was traded at R$45.98 per share, below the R$47.12 expected as the initial trading value.
The ETF is made up of 91 shares of companies from 16 sectors, including names such as Kepler Weber (KEPL3), Marcopolo (POMO4) and Randon (RAPT4). Even consumer brands best known by the public – such as Camil (CAML3), Marisa (AMAR3) and Burger King (BKBR3) – are in the portfolio.
There are still many newcomers to the Stock Exchange, such as Espaçolaser (ESPA3), Ambipar (AMBP3), Clearsale (CLSA3) and Eletromidia (ELMD3).
For the composition of the index, shares of companies that correspond to only 5% of the market capitalization of the Exchange are selected. In addition, companies need to have monthly liquidity in excess of BRL 50 million and free float (outstanding shares) greater than 20%. Nor can they be involved in judicial reorganization proceedings.
The new ETF will replicate the Teva Ações Micro Caps index, which accumulated a negative return of 17.1% in October, against a drop of 6.7% for the Ibovespa. In the year to November 11, the index contracted 4.6%, compared to a 9.6% decline in the Ibovespa.
There were already four ETFs available at B3 focused solely on small caps. All replicate the Small Cap Index (SMLL), calculated by B3. The following funds are: SMAB11, from BTG Pactual Asset Management; SMAC11, from Itaú Asset Management; SMAL11, from BlackRock; and XMAL11, from XP. Among them, the largest trading ETF is SMAL11.
The first, from BTG Pactual Asset Management, has an administration fee of 0.40% per year. In the case of the second and third, which are from Itaú Asset Management and BlackRock, the rate is 0.50% per year. XP’s has a rate of 0.30% per year.
ETFs
In October of this year, the equity of the ETFs industry reached R$ 52.9 million, the highest monthly value ever registered this year. In 2021, the equity reached R$ 55 billion, compared to the R$ 38 billion seen throughout last year. Both data are from B3.
According to B3 figures, among the most traded ETFs in October was SMAL11, which was fifth in the list of the five most traded. The top of the ranking was occupied by ETFs that replicate the Ibovespa, such as BOVA11 and BOVV11, followed by the cryptoactive ETF, HASH11, and by the ETF that replicates the S&P, the IVVB11.
Check below all the actions that make up the ETF Trigono Teva Actions Micro Cap / Small Caps:
|Code
|Company Name
|Portfolio weight (%)
|AALR3
|ALLIAR ON NM
|0.55%
|ABCB4
|ABC BRAZIL PN N2
|1.07%
|AGRO3
|BRASILAGRO ON ED NM
|1.32%
|ALLD3
|ALLIED ON NM
|0.50%
|YELLOW3
|MARISAON NM STORES
|0.53%
|AMBP3
|AMBIPAR ON NM
|1.76%
|ANIM3
|ANIMA ON NM
|1.99%
|APER3
|ALPER SA ON NM
|0.46%
|BKBR3
|BK BRASIL ON NM
|2.19%
|BMOB3
|BEMOBI TECH ON NM
|1.21%
|BRBI11
|BR PARTNERS UNT N2
|0.96%
|BRPR3
|BR PROPERT ON NM
|1.36%
|BRSR6
|BANRISUL GNP N1
|2.05%
|CAML3
|CAMIL ON NM
|1.09%
|CARD3
|CSU CARDSYSTON NM
|0.29%
|CASH3
|MELIUZ ON NM
|2.15%
|CEAB3
|CEA FASHIONS ON NM
|0.78%
|CLSA3
|CLEARSALE ON NM
|1.01%
|CRPG5
|CRYSTAL PNA
|0.98%
|CSED3
|CRUISE EDUON NM
|0.48%
|CSMG3
|COPASA ON NM
|2.33%
|CURY3
|CURY SA ON NM
|0.72%
|CVCB3
|CVC BRASIL ON NM
|3.81%
|DESK3
|DESKTOP ON NM
|0.55%
|DEXP3
|PAIR DXX ON N1
|0.49%
|DIRR3
|DIRECTIONAL ON NM
|0.78%
|ELMD3
|ELECTROMEDIA ON NM
|0.64%
|ENAT3
|ENAUT PART ON NM
|1.04%
|ENJU3
|SEASONED ON NM
|0.64%
|ESPA3
|ESPACOLASER ON NM
|1.70%
|EVENT3
|EVENT ON NM
|1.29%
|EZTC3
|EZTEC ON NM
|2.04%
|FESA4
|FERBASA PN N1
|1.87%
|FIQE3
|UNIFY ON NM
|0.62%
|FRAS3
|FRAS-LE ON N1
|1.05%
|GFSA3
|GAFISA ON NM
|0.73%
|HBOR3
|HELBOR ON NM
|0.33%
|HBSA3
|WATERWAYS ON NM
|2.36%
|IFCM3
|INFRACOMM ON NM
|3.22%
|JALL3
|JALLESMACHADON NM
|0.94%
|JHSF3
|JHSF PART ON NM
|1.60%
|JPSA3
|JEREISSATI ON
|0.97%
|KEPL3
|KEPLER WEBERON
|0.99%
|LAVV3
|LAVVI ON NM
|0.47%
|LIGHT3
|LIGHT METAL ON NM
|1.23%
|ON3
|LIGHT SA ON NM
|4.30%
|LJQQ3
|I WANT-WANT ON NM
|2.12%
|LOGG3
|LOG WITH PROPON NM
|1.39%
|LOGN3
|LOG-IN ON NM
|2.01%
|LPSB3
|LOPES BRASILON NM
|0.31%
|LVTC3
|WDC NETWORKSON NM
|0.33%
|MDNE3
|MOURA DUBEUXON NM
|0.30%
|MEAL3
|BMI SA ON NM
|0.79%
|MELK3
|MELNICK ON NM
|0.31%
|MILS3
|MILLS ON NM
|0.63%
|MODL11
|MODALMAS UNT N2
|1.12%
|MOSI3
|MOSAIC ON NM
|0.67%
|MTRE3
|MITER REALTYON NM
|0.36%
|MYPK3
|IOCHP-MAXIONON NM
|2.15%
|NGRD3
|NEOGRID ON NM
|0.42%
|OPCT3
|OCEANPACT ON NM
|0.43%
|ORVR3
|ORIZON ON NM
|0.60%
|PARD3
|IHPARDINI ON NM
|0.86%
|PLPL3
|PLAN AND PLAN ON NM
|0.21%
|PNVL3
|DIMED ON NM
|0.93%
|POMO4
|MARCOPOLO PN N2
|1.50%
|POSI3
|POSITIVE TECON NM
|0.70%
|POWE3
|FOCUS ON ON NM
|0.57%
|PTBL3
|PORTOBELLO ON NM
|0.60%
|RANI3
|IRANI ON NM
|0.66%
|RAPT4
|RANDOM PART PN N1
|1.85%
|RECV3
|PETRORECSA ON NM
|3.60%
|ROMI3
|INDS ROMI ON NM
|0.59%
|SEER3
|BE EDUCATED ON NM
|0.58%
|SEQL3
|SEQUOIA LOG ON NM
|1.02%
|SHOW3
|TIME FOR FUNON NM
|0.14%
|SOYBEAN3
|GOOD CROP ON NM
|0.63%
|SQIA3
|SINQIA ON NM
|1.32%
|SYNE3
|SYN PROP TECON NM
|0.76%
|TCSA3
|TECNISA ON NM
|0.21%
|TREND3
|TENT ON NM
|1.75%
|TFCO4
|TRACK FIELD PN N2
|0.68%
|TGMA3
|TEGMA ON NM
|0.49%
|TRAD3
|CT ON NM
|0.50%
|TRIS3
|TRISUL ON NM
|0.53%
|TTEN3
|3TENTOS ON NM
|1.00%
|TUPY3
|TUPY ON NM
|1.41%
|VLID3
|VALID ON NM
|0.66%
|VOLC3
|VULCABRAS ON NM
|0.69%
|WEST3
|WESTWING ON NM
|0.39%
|WIZS3
|WIZ SA ON NM
|0.74%
Source: Teva