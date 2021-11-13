Kepler Weber, Ambipar, Burger King: discover the more than 90 shares included in the micro and small caps ETF launched this 6th

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – The ETF (index fund) Trigono Teva Ações Micro Cap / Small Caps Index Fund began trading this Friday (12). The product was developed by the manager Trigono Capital, known for its equity funds of companies with lower market value (micro and small caps), and by Teva Indices.

The new ETF arrives at B3 with code TRIG11 and an administration fee of 0.6% per year.

Today, around 4:30 pm (Brasilia time), TRIG11 was traded at R$45.98 per share, below the R$47.12 expected as the initial trading value.

The ETF is made up of 91 shares of companies from 16 sectors, including names such as Kepler Weber (KEPL3), Marcopolo (POMO4) and Randon (RAPT4). Even consumer brands best known by the public – such as Camil (CAML3), Marisa (AMAR3) and Burger King (BKBR3) – are in the portfolio.

There are still many newcomers to the Stock Exchange, such as Espaçolaser (ESPA3), Ambipar (AMBP3), Clearsale (CLSA3) and Eletromidia (ELMD3).

For the composition of the index, shares of companies that correspond to only 5% of the market capitalization of the Exchange are selected. In addition, companies need to have monthly liquidity in excess of BRL 50 million and free float (outstanding shares) greater than 20%. Nor can they be involved in judicial reorganization proceedings.

The new ETF will replicate the Teva Ações Micro Caps index, which accumulated a negative return of 17.1% in October, against a drop of 6.7% for the Ibovespa. In the year to November 11, the index contracted 4.6%, compared to a 9.6% decline in the Ibovespa.

There were already four ETFs available at B3 focused solely on small caps. All replicate the Small Cap Index (SMLL), calculated by B3. The following funds are: SMAB11, from BTG Pactual Asset Management; SMAC11, from Itaú Asset Management; SMAL11, from BlackRock; and XMAL11, from XP. Among them, the largest trading ETF is SMAL11.

The first, from BTG Pactual Asset Management, has an administration fee of 0.40% per year. In the case of the second and third, which are from Itaú Asset Management and BlackRock, the rate is 0.50% per year. XP’s has a rate of 0.30% per year.

ETFs

In October of this year, the equity of the ETFs industry reached R$ 52.9 million, the highest monthly value ever registered this year. In 2021, the equity reached R$ 55 billion, compared to the R$ 38 billion seen throughout last year. Both data are from B3.

According to B3 figures, among the most traded ETFs in October was SMAL11, which was fifth in the list of the five most traded. The top of the ranking was occupied by ETFs that replicate the Ibovespa, such as BOVA11 and BOVV11, followed by the cryptoactive ETF, HASH11, and by the ETF that replicates the S&P, the IVVB11.

Check below all the actions that make up the ETF Trigono Teva Actions Micro Cap / Small Caps:

Code Company Name Portfolio weight (%) AALR3 ALLIAR ON NM 0.55% ABCB4 ABC BRAZIL PN N2 1.07% AGRO3 BRASILAGRO ON ED NM 1.32% ALLD3 ALLIED ON NM 0.50% YELLOW3 MARISAON NM STORES 0.53% AMBP3 AMBIPAR ON NM 1.76% ANIM3 ANIMA ON NM 1.99% APER3 ALPER SA ON NM 0.46% BKBR3 BK BRASIL ON NM 2.19% BMOB3 BEMOBI TECH ON NM 1.21% BRBI11 BR PARTNERS UNT N2 0.96% BRPR3 BR PROPERT ON NM 1.36% BRSR6 BANRISUL GNP N1 2.05% CAML3 CAMIL ON NM 1.09% CARD3 CSU CARDSYSTON NM 0.29% CASH3 MELIUZ ON NM 2.15% CEAB3 CEA FASHIONS ON NM 0.78% CLSA3 CLEARSALE ON NM 1.01% CRPG5 CRYSTAL PNA 0.98% CSED3 CRUISE EDUON NM 0.48% CSMG3 COPASA ON NM 2.33% CURY3 CURY SA ON NM 0.72% CVCB3 CVC BRASIL ON NM 3.81% DESK3 DESKTOP ON NM 0.55% DEXP3 PAIR DXX ON N1 0.49% DIRR3 DIRECTIONAL ON NM 0.78% ELMD3 ELECTROMEDIA ON NM 0.64% ENAT3 ENAUT PART ON NM 1.04% ENJU3 SEASONED ON NM 0.64% ESPA3 ESPACOLASER ON NM 1.70% EVENT3 EVENT ON NM 1.29% EZTC3 EZTEC ON NM 2.04% FESA4 FERBASA PN N1 1.87% FIQE3 UNIFY ON NM 0.62% FRAS3 FRAS-LE ON N1 1.05% GFSA3 GAFISA ON NM 0.73% HBOR3 HELBOR ON NM 0.33% HBSA3 WATERWAYS ON NM 2.36% IFCM3 INFRACOMM ON NM 3.22% JALL3 JALLESMACHADON NM 0.94% JHSF3 JHSF PART ON NM 1.60% JPSA3 JEREISSATI ON 0.97% KEPL3 KEPLER WEBERON 0.99% LAVV3 LAVVI ON NM 0.47% LIGHT3 LIGHT METAL ON NM 1.23% ON3 LIGHT SA ON NM 4.30% LJQQ3 I WANT-WANT ON NM 2.12% LOGG3 LOG WITH PROPON NM 1.39% LOGN3 LOG-IN ON NM 2.01% LPSB3 LOPES BRASILON NM 0.31% LVTC3 WDC NETWORKSON NM 0.33% MDNE3 MOURA DUBEUXON NM 0.30% MEAL3 BMI SA ON NM 0.79% MELK3 MELNICK ON NM 0.31% MILS3 MILLS ON NM 0.63% MODL11 MODALMAS UNT N2 1.12% MOSI3 MOSAIC ON NM 0.67% MTRE3 MITER REALTYON NM 0.36% MYPK3 IOCHP-MAXIONON NM 2.15% NGRD3 NEOGRID ON NM 0.42% OPCT3 OCEANPACT ON NM 0.43% ORVR3 ORIZON ON NM 0.60% PARD3 IHPARDINI ON NM 0.86% PLPL3 PLAN AND PLAN ON NM 0.21% PNVL3 DIMED ON NM 0.93% POMO4 MARCOPOLO PN N2 1.50% POSI3 POSITIVE TECON NM 0.70% POWE3 FOCUS ON ON NM 0.57% PTBL3 PORTOBELLO ON NM 0.60% RANI3 IRANI ON NM 0.66% RAPT4 RANDOM PART PN N1 1.85% RECV3 PETRORECSA ON NM 3.60% ROMI3 INDS ROMI ON NM 0.59% SEER3 BE EDUCATED ON NM 0.58% SEQL3 SEQUOIA LOG ON NM 1.02% SHOW3 TIME FOR FUNON NM 0.14% SOYBEAN3 GOOD CROP ON NM 0.63% SQIA3 SINQIA ON NM 1.32% SYNE3 SYN PROP TECON NM 0.76% TCSA3 TECNISA ON NM 0.21% TREND3 TENT ON NM 1.75% TFCO4 TRACK FIELD PN N2 0.68% TGMA3 TEGMA ON NM 0.49% TRAD3 CT ON NM 0.50% TRIS3 TRISUL ON NM 0.53% TTEN3 3TENTOS ON NM 1.00% TUPY3 TUPY ON NM 1.41% VLID3 VALID ON NM 0.66% VOLC3 VULCABRAS ON NM 0.69% WEST3 WESTWING ON NM 0.39% WIZS3 WIZ SA ON NM 0.74%

Source: Teva

Related