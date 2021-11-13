Kim Jong-un congratulates Daniel Ortega for re-election in Nicaragua

76-year-old politician was re-elected with 75.87% of the vote for his fifth term at the head of the country; in a letter, North Korea’s leader strengthens ‘friendship and cooperation’ relationship between nations

KCNA/via REUTERS Kim Jong-un wished Daniel Ortega success to fulfill his fifth term as president



The leader Kim Jong-un, gives North Korea, sent a letter to the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, congratulating the politician on his re-election to his fifth term at the head of the country. The message released by the Nicaraguan government speaks of “warm congratulations on behalf of the government and people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” and reinforces the interest in strengthening the relationship with the country. “I take this opportunity to express my conviction that the relations of friendship and cooperation between our peoples will be further intensified and developed”, he added, wishing “every success in fulfilling his high responsibilities for the country’s independent development”.

Daniel Ortega, who turned 76 on Thursday, 11, was re-elected with 75.87% of the votes. However, the election is questioned by the country’s population and other international leaders due to the arrests, since June, of seven opposition presidential candidates identified as the main opponents of the election. Ortega also received the compliments of Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ebrahim Raisi, president of Iran. The Workers’ Party (PT) even wrote a note in support of the politician, stating that the victory was a “great popular and democratic demonstration”, but the message was deleted after criticism.

*With EFE