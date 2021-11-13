Lakers dominated by Wolves in the second half and lost in Los Angeles

nba_lakers_and_dominated_by_wolves_in_second_time_and_lose_in_los_angeles

After back-to-back wins in overtime, the Lakers lost steam this Friday, being defeated by Minnesota Timberwolves 107-83.

The defeat came only after the first half, where the Lakers more than held back, leading by up to 11 points in the first period and scoring 49-44 at half-time. The Timberwolves, however, came back on top with an impressive third period, in which they beat the Los Angeles team 40-12.

The lead grew to 33 in the second half, with the fourth period being almost entirely garbage time between the two sides. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were the only Lakers in double figures with 22 and 20 points respectively.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and led all the players, while D’Angelo Russell had 22 on his return to Staples Center.

Despite a lineup change that moved Davis to the pivot position and Wayne Ellington to the starting lineup, the Lakers started the game slow, needing a timeout to contain the Wolves. The Lakers response, however, was strong and swift as the team applied a 22-4 streak to build an 11-point lead at the end of the first period.

Wolves slowly returned to the game led by Naz Reid and Russell in the second period, as they regained the lead. From there, the two sides swapped the lead in the middle stages of the second period, before a 3-point play by Anthony Davis and one by Wayne Ellington allowed the Lakers to open up a six-point lead.

Russell once again boosted the Wolves, with a 10-2 streak to force a quick timeout for the home team. In total, the Timberwolves managed a 13-0 streak to lead 60-51.

The Timberwolves opened a 66-52 lead with a 20-1 straight. By the time the Lakers finished their seven-minute drought in the third period, the Lakers were trailing 84-61.

Any hopes of a fourth-period comeback were immediately dashed when the Timberwolves scored the first three baskets of the stage, their lead rising to 30 points.

The Lakers will be back in action on Sunday against the Spurs in Los Angeles.

