Lando Norris watched Palmeiras game after a friend’s invitation

McLaren’s driver, Lando Norris followed the rout of Palmeiras over Atlético-GO from the stands of Allianz Parque. And he said that the São Paulo club is an “old acquaintance”.

In an interview with “BandSports”, Norris explained that he went to last Wednesday’s game – valid for the Brazilian Championship – after an invitation from his friend Daniel Rodrigues, who “for many years” advised the Formula 1 driver to watch an Alviverde game when come to Brazil.

“I heard (talk about Palmeiras) many years ago, because one of my friends, the guy who invited me, had already said that when I came to Brazil, I should see a Palmeiras match. So, I heard about it a long time ago. , but this was the first year I was able to come to Brazil and watch it”, said the McLaren driver, who was enchanted by the atmosphere at Allianz Parque:

“It was an amazing atmosphere. Lots of people. 20,000 people, maybe a little more.”

Daniel told the channel that the Brit “enjoyed a lot” of the 4-0 rout, and made a point of wearing the São Paulo club shirt.

“I told him to put on the Brazil shirt. He accepted it at first, but after he won the Palmeiras shirt… He had already asked to use mine, but I told him to go with a more generic one. He basically took off my shirt. from Brazil and put Palmeiras. (…) He kept asking what the guys were screaming, where were the people, who was who. He enjoyed it a lot. It was a surreal experience for him,” said Daniel.

In addition to the shirt, Norris met coach Abel Ferreira and forward Dudu after the match. The Portuguese even presented the pilot with an autographed shirt.