Lara queues for a walk and makes Christian upset.

In the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian (Cauã Reymond) discovers that Lara (Andreia Horta) is getting married and runs to the ceremony. After usurping his brother Christofer/Renato’s life, and marrying Barbara (Alinne Moraes), the former valet is groundless with the possibility of losing his great love to someone else and thinks about stopping it.

Due to the drug trade, the boy ended up being responsible for the death of his twin brother who was mistaken for him. From then on, he was torn between returning to a normal life or taking on the one left by the playboy and ended up opting for the second option.

Upon assuming the identity of Eunice’s adopted son (Ana Beatriz Nogueira), Christian left everything behind. Including the relationship with Lara who believes in her boyfriend’s death.

The young woman’s life also changes with a tarot game. Noca (Marieta Severo) reads in the letters that her granddaughter must move on and advises her to give Mateus (Danton Mello), a teenage boyfriend who reappears, a chance.

The Chef ends up accepting her grandmother’s advice and gets back together with the boy. Christian finds out on the night of her wedding to the new suitor and runs to E Engenhão, where the ceremony will take place. Know more!

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Noca advises her granddaughter to marry her ex-boyfriend

Believing that her boyfriend was killed by drug dealers, Chef will plunge into a seemingly endless sadness. Worried about her granddaughter’s emotional state, Noca will play the cards and read in the tarot that the young woman must go ahead and give an old one a chance to love, referring to her.

The elderly woman will be referring to Meteus, the girl’s adolescence boyfriend. The couple is reunited and after a passage of time and, despite still loving the “deceased”, the young woman resumes this story of the past.

On the day of Lara’s wedding to the current one, Christian, who now goes by the name Renato, will find out and fall into despair. Even married to Barbara, the dead twin’s fiancée, he ignores the fact that she is expecting his child and runs to the ceremony site just to have a peek. The scene airs next week from A Place in the Sun.

