Large asteroid approaches Earth. Should we worry?

In recent weeks, a series of medium to large asteroids have passed through Earth’s orbit. The biggest one is on its way to make its closest approach to the planet next Saturday (13). Would that be cause for panic?

According to astronomy professor and president of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Leslie Looney, the 2004 EU asteroid, an example of what astronomers call the NEO (Near-Earth Object), will come within a distance of our planet equivalent to more than 30 times the Earth-Moon distance. Then no. There’s nothing to worry about.

For astronomy professor Leslie Looney, the 2004 EU asteroid is not considered a safety concern. Image: L. Brian Stauffer

asteroid size draws attention

According to Looney, “anything over 140 meters in diameter can cause major damage to cities or coastal regions”, so any NEO larger than this measurement, with orbits crossing Earth’s orbit, is classified as a potentially dangerous object ( PHO, its acronym in English).

So what could cause concern for the asteroid 2004 EU is that it is within that range. “It’s about 160 meters in diameter – most are smaller, but many are bigger,” says Looney.

Anyway, it’s interesting to see how, in recent times, much has been heard about asteroids, meteoroids or near-Earth comets.

Over the past 20 years, NASA has significantly increased the number of known NEOs – from less than 1,000 to nearly 28,000. This happened, according to Looney, for basically two reasons. First, the technological advances that have made it possible to study and measure these bodies more accurately.

And second, because those objects estimated by NASA to be 140 meters or more along their longest axis were ordered by Congress to be classified as NEOs. “The increase in the number of objects classified as NEOs was due in part to this mandate,” said Looney.

As per the website Phys, there are about 2,000 PHOs known today, according to NASA observations. “None of them are expected to impact the planet for the next 100 years, but we are still watching their orbits for any changes,” explains Looney.

He says that the orbital paths of NEOs that will be close to Earth in more than 100 years cannot be predicted very well yet. “However, it’s important to note that major impacts have already hit Earth in the past – ask any dinosaur you find – and the planet will be hit by major impacts in the future. It’s not a question of if but when. But, don’t panic. It’s not likely to happen soon.”

