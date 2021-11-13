League of clubs generates resistance and Mário Bittencourt has reservations

Managers of 18 clubs signed an agreement with the company led by lawyer Flavio Zveiter, called Codajas Sports Kapital, which showed interest in operating the future league, which may come out of the paper. However, the project has generated resistance from some top hats. One of them is Mário Bittencourt.

The president of Fluminense has expressed reservations about the project. Because of this, the green, white and maroon club has not yet signed the term, although its membership is expected in the next few days. Mário was bothered with the duration of the “grant” of revenues to the private investor.

According to the proposal in the contract, the investor would have 25% of Brasileirão’s revenues for up to 75 years – with a period and percentage still to be confirmed. Bittencourt’s claim is that clubs will give up a large sum in the future in exchange for being “rescued” in the present to pay off debts.

Mario Celso Petraglia, responsible for Athletico-PR and who also did not sign the document, is also afraid that the agreement will prevent negotiations with other companies interested in operating the league. In addition, there is a fear that the estimated values ​​are undervalued.