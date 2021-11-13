Leaked bombastic messages show Meghan detonating royalty

Text messages from Meghan Markle were leaked this Friday (12/11) and promise to shake the structures of the British monarchy. According to the UK press, the Duchess of Sussex sent messages to a former adviser to Prince Harry. In the content, she said that her husband faced “constant reprimands” from the royal family because of frequent fights with his father, Charles.

The leak was due to a new chapter in the legal battle between Meghan and Associated Newspapers, publisher responsible for the Mail on Sunday. She sued the tabloid for revealing excerpts from a “personal and private” letter sent to her father, Thomas Markle. The newspaper published the text in five articles. Although the Duchess of Sussex won the lawsuit, the news company has filed an appeal.

During a hearing this week, Associated Newspapers lawyers alleged that a former aide to Harry, Jason Knauf, revealed that Meghan knew the contents of the letter could leak. According to the Express portal, he regretted not testifying in the case. In the evaluation of the publisher’s defenders, the testimony of the former royal collaborator tends to change the judge’s decision, declared in February. He gave victory to the Duchess of Sussex.

To reopen the case, the publisher’s lawyers had access to e-mail exchanges between Meghan and Knauf. They were used in the Court of Appeal. Two means of communication requested and had access to the content of the messages. According to The Mirror, the newly released and then sent messages to Knauf bring the Duchess of Sussex’s frustration with the royal family’s response. She reported:

“The catalyst for me to do this is to see how much pain this is causing the H.” She added to the message: “Even after a week with her father and endlessly explaining the situation, her family seems to forget the context and go back to ‘can’t she just go see him and make this stop?’.” He added: “They fundamentally don’t understand. So at least writing, H [Harry] will be able to tell his family ‘she wrote him a letter and is still writing’”.

At one point in the e-mail, Meghan confesses that she does her best to preserve Harry from trouble: “By taking this course of action, I protect my husband from this constant reprimand and, while unlikely, perhaps give my father a moment to make a break”. It is worth remembering that the conflict between father and son has gained media attention before.

In April, the Dukes of Sussex granted an interview to Oprah Winfrey, and at the time, Harry confided that his father, Prince Charles, did not respond to his calls. In the conversation, he emphasized, “At the same time, I will always love him, but a lot of heartache has occurred and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal this relationship.” The future king did not like his son’s resignation from high-ranking royalty in 2020.

