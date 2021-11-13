Learn how to make orange peel tea, which slims down and prevents disease

Orange peel is a rich source of nutrients for the human body, with a higher concentration of vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, flavonoids and antioxidants than the pulp of the fruit itself. Thus, orange peel tea becomes a powerful home remedy for strengthening the immune system and preventing disease.

Flavonoids such as hesperidin and nobiletin help prevent conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, flu and cancer. Potassium, in turn, is a mineral with diuretic properties, eliminating excess body fluid and deflating the belly, contributing to weight loss.

The tea can be made from fresh or dehydrated orange peel, and can be consumed pure or with ingredients such as cinnamon, ginger and honey.

Learn Two Orange Peel Tea Recipes

orange peel tea

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of fresh or dehydrated orange peel (without the white part);

200 ml of water.

Method of preparation:

When using fresh peel, the orange must be washed well before peeling. Boil water in a kettle or saucepan. Turn off the heat, wait for the water to warm a little and add the skins.

Let stand for five to 10 minutes and then drink without adding sugar or sweetener.

Orange peel tea with cinnamon

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of fresh or dehydrated orange peel (without the white part);

200 ml of water;

1 small piece of cinnamon stick.

Method of preparation:

If you prefer to use fresh peel, it is important to wash the orange well before peeling. Boil the water in a pot, turn off the heat, let the water warm a little and add the cinnamon stick and the orange peel.

Cover and let stand for five to 10 minutes. Remove cinnamon and orange peel before drinking. Avoid adding sugar or sweetener.

To obtain the benefits of this tea, it is recommended to maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly.

Care with tea consumption

Some oranges may contain pesticides, a substance that can cause symptoms of headache, vomiting or more serious problems, such as hormonal changes and cancer. Therefore, whenever possible, organic or agroecological fruits should be prioritized.

In addition, it is important to avoid sun exposure for up to six hours after handling the orange peel while making tea, as the peel contains photosensitive compounds that can burn the skin. (With information from the Tua Saúde portal)

Best Diets to Lose Weight Fast: