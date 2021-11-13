Leia, a Brazilian idol in K-pop, is bullied in Blackswan; close source confirms

It was revealed this Friday, through a fan base of singer Leia, a member of Blackswan and the only Brazilian idol in a K-pop group, that she is being bullied by one of her co-workers. The information was confirmed to EXTRA by a source close to the artist, according to which the young woman began to vent about the situation approximately two weeks ago.

According to the report, the perpetrator of the bullying was identified as Fatou, another Blackswan idol who is not South Korean. Fatou was born in Senegal and moved to Belgium with her family when she was still little. To join K-pop, like Leia, whose civil name is Larissa Ayumi, she moved to South Korea to train in singing, rap and dance before debuting in a musical ensemble.

The subject has been reverberating on Twitter, where Fatou’s name entered the current affairs of Brazil, with more than 17 thousand mentions.

Fatou, Yongheun, Judy and Leia form Blackswan; The group had five members, but one left right after its debut Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Faced with the revelation, fans noticed that some of Leia’s Instagram posts were deleted, in particular, images of her alongside Fatou. A change in the Brazilian’s behavior was also noticed in Blackswan’s last lives, considering that she appeared to be quieter. Another point highlighted by the fan base, called Access Leia, the idol would be interacting less through social media in recent days.

BlackSwan Idols: Leia, Fatou, Youngheun and Judy Photo: Disclosure

The agency DR Music, which manages Blackswan, was approached by the report to comment on the case.

The Blackswan group, formed by Leia, Fatou, Judy and Youngheun, has gone through many changes in their formation over the past 10 years. Previously called Rania, its concept was redesigned in 2020, gaining a new name, “black swan”, in Portuguese. Their first album, released in October of last year, was titled “Goodbye Rania”, along with the music video for “Tonight”. Until then, the ensemble was still formed by five members. Shortly thereafter, the group continued its activities as the current quartet.