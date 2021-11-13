LGBT movement advances, wants to guide the Catholic Church and presses for the nomination of “Papisa”

The LGBTQIA+ movement seems insatiable. At the same time they try to change the language of several countries to include a ‘neutral language’ (in Brazil, France, Canada, etc). They also want to make rules in Hollywood, in the Boy Scout community and now in the millennial Roman Catholic Church.

An international group called “Mary 2.0” is pushing for the nomination of a “Papisa” (a female Pope).

Here in Brazil there are already more than 22 groups that form the National Network of Catholic LGBT Groups; these groups emerged in 2014, a year after Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio was nominated by the Vatican conclave as Pope Francis.

The groups are made up of gay, bisexual and transgender Catholics who come together to discuss ‘faith and religion’.

A Sealing Pope.

Cris Serra, coordinator of the movement, defends that the church should become a welcoming environment for homosexuals. Ignoring that the LGBT agenda directly confronts the basic principles of Catholicism, such as the right to life, the family as the foundation of the community and altruism in contrast to hedonism.

The truth is that the old “minority inclusion” argument falls apart when that minority wants to dictate rules for the majority. This is not about theological or ecclesiastical issues – it is an ideological war and, why not, a political one, which aims to win the hearts and minds of new generations in all spaces.

The Pope Francis’ sympathy for these causes is undeniable, also due to the Holy Father’s ideological supremacy over Christian values, were it not for the fact that the Pope would remain silent in the face of the Chinese dictatorship.

While sabotaging the Catholic Church by promoting these minorities, Pope Francis is silent on the persecution (and death) of Catholics in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

It’s the price 1.3 billion Catholics have to pay for having a ‘Papa Lacrador’.

Source: UOL