Lineup: Corinthians closes preparation and doesn’t list Willian

Corinthians worked this Friday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava, to face Cuiabá. The match is scheduled for 9 pm this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Willian, in physical transition since Monday after recovering from a thigh injury, was not listed. The expectation is that the shirt will at least stay on the bench against Flamengo, in the next round.

Sylvinho will also be without Fábio Santos. The left flank will have to carry out suspension and will give way to Lucas Piton.

Sylvinho did not do a collective training this Friday, the only day he had the squad available to go to the field.

The group was separated for activities of “lose and press in a small space” as well as crosses and submissions.

Defending players also did a job of heading and hitting with assistants Doriva and Alex Meschini.

THE Sports Gazette found that the tendency is for the team to enter the field with: Cássio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Du Queiroz, Giuliano and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

But, the entry of Gabriel Pereira or Jô in place of one of the defensive midfielders (Gabriel and Du) is an option studied by the technical committee to start the game.

Corinthians is sixth on the Brasileirão leaderboard, with 47 points, while Cuiabá is 11th, with 39 points.

Check out the list of players listed by Corinthians:

Goalkeepers: Cassio, Guilherme and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielder: Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô, Marquinhos and Róger Guedes

Leave your comment