Lore Improta vents about breastfeeding: ‘Took a piece’

On your social networks, Lore Improta she always talks to her followers about her experience as a first-time mom.

The dancer is the mother of Liz, one month old, the result of her relationship with Leo Santana. Last Thursday, November 11th, the artist vented about breastfeeding.

“It seems like when there’s a recording day Liz gets super excited. She managed to get pieces of nipples out of her breasts. I’m with both of them with a hull. And then it’s a pain when it comes to breastfeeding, but we did it,” she said.

Then Lore assured her that there was nothing wrong with the little girl’s catch. “Liz’s hookup is great, she sucks very well. But when she gets stressed for some reason, with gauze or colic, she puts her fingernail in my nipple and pulls. This time it was her own mouth. She puts her mouth straight, breastfeeds, but has a tendency to keep pulling my nipple. He baked and took out a small piece. A little piece, no, a piece of cake”, she concluded.

A LOT of Axe

As the saying goes “son of fish, fish is”, isn’t it? And Liz, daughter of Lore Improta and Léo Santana, came into the world to show that this is very real.

Recently, the dancer shared on her Instagram Stories some videos showing that the little girl loves to fall asleep listening to axé.

“Here, the bedtime is different! I think I got the child used to that way from the belly”, she wrote in the caption.

