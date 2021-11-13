Luxa presses Cruzeiro for a Serie A cast and repeats Felipão’s story – 11/13/2021

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo put the Cruzeiro board against the wall. Either the club assembles a squad capable of fighting for access, or the coach will not continue at Toca da Raposa in 2022. Luxa was very clear after the triumph over Brusque in Mineirão, which ruled out the risk of relegation to Serie C.

“With all due respect to the president, I’m told that he wants me to continue and that I want him to continue, but we haven’t discussed anything about what needs to be done. I continue. I have to know what he wants to do and I want to know what I want to do. If things hit, it’ll work out. If it doesn’t, there’s no way to stay. charge.

Despite the firm speech, Luxemburg knows that he will not be answered. Cruzeiro does not have the financial conditions to deliver a Serie A squad to the coach to compete in Serie B. Without the input of investors, the heavenly squad for next season will not be much different from the current one, which is in the middle of the table in the Second Division.

At this moment, Luxemburgo finds himself in a situation similar to that which Luiz Felipe Scolari faced in the final stretch of the last Serie B. Hired to take the team out of the relegation zone, Felipão quickly put Fox in a safe place and even dreamed of access. But there was a lack of strength to enter the fight for the G4 and the last rounds were just to fulfill the table.

“If the fans think that with the planning that was done, of many young players, that, with a shirt, they would win, they won’t. There has to be a complete plan, not just for the centenary year, so that we have a good situation. better next year. We’ll try to talk to the presidency, people in charge of Cruzeiro, to see if this is really the project we have to do,” said Felipão, in December 2020, during the final stretch of Série B, which he invaded the first weeks of 2021.

The lines of Luxembourg and Scolari converge, not just by coincidence. Because the situations are similar. Financial crisis, technical crisis and remaining in the Second Division without even fighting for access. But, unlike Felipão, who asked to leave before the last round, Luxembourg will end the competition in celestial command. He will be on the bench in the games against Vitória, Sampaio Corrêa and Náutico.

However, Luxemburgo doesn’t know if it’s for 2022. Which could be another blow for the Cruzeiro fan, who after the victory over Brusque greatly exalted the coach. “Oh, it’s Luxembourg!”, shouted the 35,000 people from Cruzeiro at the Mineirão, hoping for better days.