Luxembourg predicts Serie B 2022 even tougher for Cruzeiro: “As if it were a First Division” | cruise

Responsible for turning the Cruzeiro campaign around, but unable to take the team back to the national elite, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo predicts that Fox will have an even greater level of demand in 2022.

– If we do everything we’ve done now, it’ll end like we did today. I’m happy because we kept the team in the Second Division of the Brazilian Championship. And next year it will be a completely different Brazilian Championship, it will be a Second Division championship as if it were a First Division – evaluated the coach.

Cruzeiro was guaranteed in Serie B by beating Brusque by 2-0. It reached 46 points, a score that is considered safe for the permanence. Next year, he will have the company of Vasco and also run the risk of competing in the competition with Grêmio, which is fighting relegation in Serie A.

1 of 2 Luxemburgo guides Cruzeiro team in the victory over Brusque, at Mineirão — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Luxembourg guides the Cruzeiro team in the victory over Brusque, at Mineirão — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo believes that Cruzeiro’s departure, in the face of an even more difficult Serie B, is to play alongside their fans.

– You’ll see what I’m talking about, you’ll see how many clubs will be there disputing this spot. With clubs that have been in the First Division, and it will be a very complicated Second Division, very difficult. And I think of Cruzeiro like that. The way I saw it today, with fans.

Finally, Luxembourg refrained from criticizing the squad, but said the group of players did what they could.

– Congratulations to the guys. There’s no reason to complain about these guys, no way. Only in Remo’s game I was upset because they came from the loss to Avaí and gave a psychological fall, but they went within their capacity, the capacity they could.

Unfortunately, what they were able to do is keep us in the Second Division for next year.